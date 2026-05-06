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Ruto Welcomes New Ambassadors, Urges Stronger Kenya Ties

President Ruto welcomed the envoys and encouraged them to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between Kenya and their respective countries.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – President William Ruto on Wednesday received Letters of Credence from three newly appointed envoys to Kenya during a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi.

The diplomats accredited to Kenya are Ambassador Paulo Neves Pocinho of Portugal, High Commissioner Matt Baugh of the United Kingdom, and Ambassador Gabriel Pandureni Sinimbo of the Namibia.

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In his remarks, President Ruto welcomed the envoys and encouraged them to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between Kenya and their respective countries.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I extend a warm welcome to you and encourage you to deepen cooperation and expand opportunities for the mutual benefit of our countries,” he said.

Ambassador Pocinho brings decades of diplomatic experience, having previously served as Portugal’s envoy to Pakistan with accreditation to Afghanistan, and as ambassador to Qatar. Since joining the Portuguese Foreign Service in 1990, he has held postings in Mexico, Newark, Goa, and Paris, and served in Portugal’s Mission to the Council of Europe. He studied philosophy at the University of Coimbra.

High Commissioner Baugh has held senior roles in security, diplomacy, and development within the UK government. He most recently served as Director for Immigration and Conflict at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and earlier as Director for Euro-Atlantic Security. Between 2010 and 2013, he was the UK’s envoy to Somalia — the first such posting in two decades. He is a graduate of the UK Defence Academy’s Higher Command and Staff Course.

Ambassador Sinimbo previously served as Namibia’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, with concurrent accreditation to several East African nations including Kenya. He has also served as High Commissioner to India and held senior roles in both public service and the private sector.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi, among other senior government officials.

The presentation of credentials marks the formal commencement of the envoys’ diplomatic missions in Kenya, paving the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation across trade, security, and development sectors.

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