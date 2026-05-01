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Ngirici ousted from Kenya Seed Board a Day After Dumping UDA

In a letter dated April 30, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi directed the immediate removal of Ngirici from the board of the state-linked agricultural firm.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Former Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici has been removed as chairperson and director of the Kenya Seed Company board, barely a day after she publicly severed ties with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a letter dated April 30, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi directed the immediate removal of Ngirici from the board of the state-linked agricultural firm.

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The directive, addressed to Kenya Seed Company Managing Director Sammy Chepsiror, invoked provisions in the company’s Articles of Association governing the appointment and removal of directors.

“Article 97 of the establishing instrument provides the procedure for removal of a Director, while Article 98 empowers the Company or sponsor to replace and/or remove a Director,” the letter states.

It further instructed the company to effect the changes without delay.

“In line with the above provisions in the Articles of Association, you are hereby advised to process the immediate removal of Ms Purity Wangui Ngirici as Director and Chairman of the Board,” the Treasury CS wrote.

While the Treasury did not provide reasons for the decision, the timing is likely to attract political scrutiny, coming less than 24 hours after Ngirici announced her exit from UDA.

On Wednesday, the outspoken Kirinyaga politician publicly declared that she had abandoned President William Ruto’s party, accusing its leadership of betrayal despite her support for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

She said she had made significant sacrifices for the party and President Ruto, only to be sidelined and denied political opportunities.

Ngirici has since aligned herself with the emerging “Wantam” political movement and indicated that she will not seek any future elective seat on a UDA ticket.

She also signalled her intention to remain active in Kirinyaga politics, with speculation mounting that she could mount a bid for the county’s top seat in the next General Election.

Her latest move marks another dramatic turn in her political journey. In the 2022 elections, Ngirici ran as an independent candidate after falling out with UDA during party nominations, despite having been one of President Ruto’s most prominent allies in the Mt Kenya region.

The removal from the Kenya Seed board now adds a new dimension to her widening rift with the ruling party.

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