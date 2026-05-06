CS Barasa Orders NEMA to Enforce Environmental Laws ‘Without Compromise’ Amid Riparian Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 — Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has directed the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to step up enforcement of environmental laws, warning that violators will face immediate sanctions, including closure of facilities.

The directive comes as the government intensifies a nationwide crackdown on developments encroaching on riparian land and non-compliant waste management practices.

“I have directed NEMA to enforce the law firmly and without compromise. Any facility found in violation, especially those operating without proper effluent treatment systems, will face immediate sanctions, including closure. We have adopted a strict zero-tolerance approach,” Barasa said.

She added that enforcement efforts will also target illegal waste disposal practices, including open burning, and ensure adherence to provisions under the Sustainable Waste Management Act 2022.

“We are also stepping up action against illegal waste burning and ensuring compliance with waste segregation laws under the Sustainable Waste Management Act of 2022,” she said.

Barasa further emphasized the role of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), requiring industries to take accountability for waste generated throughout their production cycles.

“Through Extended Producer Responsibility, industries must take full accountability for the waste they generate, while also supporting waste pickers who play a vital role in this value chain,” she noted.

On land use, the Cabinet Secretary stressed the importance of protecting riparian reserves, warning against encroachment that undermines flood control and natural water filtration systems.

“Protecting riparian zones between 6 to 30 meters remains essential for flood control and natural water filtration. The era of ‘pollute now, pay later’ is over,” Barasa said.

“Environmental compliance is not a choice; it is a legal and moral obligation for all.”

The directive signals a tougher stance by authorities amid growing concerns over environmental degradation, particularly in urban areas where illegal developments and poor waste management have contributed to flooding and pollution.

In recent months, government agencies have intensified inspections and demolitions targeting structures built on riparian land, as well as industries accused of discharging untreated waste into rivers.