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2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Waiguru Backs Ruto, Launches Fierce Attack on Opposition Leaders

She maintained that Kirinyaga has benefited significantly under President William Ruto’s administration.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has intensified her political support for the Kenya Kwanza administration, urging residents to remain aligned with the government while sharply criticizing opposition leaders and internal dissent within the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking at her headquarters in Kutus, Kirinyaga County, Waiguru defended her position, warning residents against what she termed “misleading political voices” seeking to sway public opinion.

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She maintained that Kirinyaga has benefited significantly under President William Ruto’s administration, arguing that the county’s development record is stronger compared to its neighbours.

“You cannot compare Kirinyaga with other neighbouring counties. We are far ahead because we made the right political decision to be in government,” she said.

Waiguru criticized opposition leaders, dismissing them as lacking a clear agenda or credible leadership capable of steering the country.

She questioned their ability to mount a serious challenge in the 2027 General Election, accusing them of political inconsistency and opportunism.

She further alleged that some opposition figures had secretly attempted to engage the government through intermediaries in a bid to secure political favour.

“Those shouting the loudest today are the same people who were desperately knocking on the doors of government,” she claimed.

The governor also took aim at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of shifting political positions and contradicting his past alliances.

She suggested that his current political stance differs from his earlier association with leaders who once criticized former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On the 2027 elections, Waiguru framed the contest as a test of loyalty for the Mt Kenya region, urging residents to support President Ruto in recognition of what she described as past political commitments.

She argued that Ruto’s support for former President Kenyatta over the past decade should be reciprocated, warning that failure to do so could weaken the region’s future political influence.

“2027 is the time for Mt Kenya to honour its promise. We must repay that political debt,” she said.

Waiguru concluded by stressing that unity and consistency remain key to maintaining Mt Kenya’s bargaining power in national politics.

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