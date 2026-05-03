Israel deploys first mobile climate lab in Kenya to close Africa’s data gap

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya, Gideon Behar, says a newly deployed mobile climate laboratory in the country will play a critical role in closing Africa’s persistent climate data gap and strengthening evidence-based policymaking.

Speaking during a visit to the facility at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) in Kapiti, Behar said limited access to reliable climate data continues to undermine the continent’s ability to respond effectively to environmental challenges.

“We must remember that there is a huge gap in climate data and climate knowledge in Africa, and the work of this laboratory helps us close this gap,” he said.

“It enables us to be better prepared for climate change and to make better policy decisions based on real and accurate science.”

The mobile laboratory, which has been operating in Kenya for the past two months, is currently stationed in Machakos County.

Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya Gideon Behar tours the mobile climate laboratory at ILRI’s Kapiti research station, highlighting efforts to bridge Africa’s climate data gap/CFM

It is the first of its kind in Africa and is designed to measure a wide range of climate-related parameters across different ecosystems.

Behar described the initiative as a milestone in climate science and diplomacy, reflecting growing international collaboration in tackling the global climate crisis.

“This is the first-ever climate mobile lab not only in Africa but possibly in the world,” he said.

“The measurements and scientific work being conducted here will serve the global fight against climate change.”

Ground-based data

The cutting-edge mobile research lab is operated by the Weizmann Institute of Science, one of the world’s leading multidisciplinary research institutions in the natural and exact sciences, based in Israel.

It aims to generate high-quality, ground-based data to improve climate modelling and inform practical, locally relevant solutions.

Behar emphasised the need for scientists to translate research into actionable policy insights, noting that the gap between scientific knowledge and decision-making remains a major barrier.

“It’s not enough to supply scientific data. We also need practical solutions, ideas and policy recommendations embedded in research,” he said.

Climate resilience

ILRI Director General Appolinaire Djikeng said the lab marks a significant step toward improving Africa’s climate resilience through data-driven decision-making.

“We are in a society where we need data to make decisions. The pressure from the climate crisis requires precision,” Djikeng said.

“This facility allows us to generate the evidence needed to guide sustainable food production and environmental management.”

He added that the Kapiti site has long supported research on livestock health, nutrition and genetics, and that the mobile lab will enhance efforts to understand climate impacts on rangelands and biodiversity.

Scientists involved in the project say the lab is equipped with more than 30 instruments measuring variables such as carbon exchange, radiation, water use and vegetation dynamics—data critical for improving climate models, many of which currently rely on limited ground observations in Africa.

Dr Eyal Rotenberg, one of the lead researchers, said the lab’s mobility allows scientists to collect data across diverse ecological zones, helping to validate satellite observations and refine global climate models.

“Models are not well calibrated because there has been very little measurement,” he said.

“This initiative will provide the data needed to validate and improve those models.”

The laboratory is expected to move next to the Mount Kenya region before being deployed to other African countries, including Tanzania and South Africa, as part of a broader effort to build a continental dataset on climate patterns.

The project is expected to run for at least three years, with scientists hoping it will lay the groundwork for expanded climate research infrastructure across Africa.