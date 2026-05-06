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Deaths Drop at JOOTRH as Investments in Specialized Care Pay Off

Okise said the facility has reduced monthly deaths from an average of 10–11 cases to about four or five, marking a significant improvement in patient outcomes.

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KISUMU, Kenya, May 6 – A sharp decline in patient deaths at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) is being attributed to major investments in specialized care, modern equipment, and staffing.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Joshua Clinton Okise said the facility has reduced monthly deaths from an average of 10–11 cases to about four or five, marking a significant improvement in patient outcomes.

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“We used to record almost 10 to 11 deaths per month, but this has now declined to an average of four to five. That is a real improvement and a clear indication that the quality of care in this hospital has gone up,” he said.

The gains come less than a year after JOOTRH was gazetted as a parastatal in June 2025, transitioning into a semi-autonomous national referral facility. Since then, the hospital has expanded its capacity, significantly reducing referrals to major institutions such as Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Dr. Okise said the hospital took a targeted approach to addressing referral gaps.

“We looked at the cases we were referring and asked ourselves why. If it was equipment, we bought it. If it was personnel, we hired.”

The hospital has recruited key specialists, including cardiovascular surgeons, neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and oncologists—allowing it to handle complex procedures such as brain and heart surgeries locally.

“We now have the capacity to perform procedures that we previously could not handle,” Dr. Okise noted.

JOOTRH has also acquired more than 450 pieces of modern medical equipment, including neurosurgical drills, upgraded theatre systems, CT scanners, and high-resolution ultrasound machines.

“We have replaced equipment in all six theatres and upgraded critical departments. Our goal is to ensure that every specialist who comes here has the tools they need to work effectively,” he said.

The facility is preparing to roll out open-heart surgery and kidney transplant services following the acquisition of a heart-lung machine—marking a major milestone for healthcare in western Kenya.

“Once the heart-lung machine is installed, we will begin open-heart surgeries and expand into kidney transplants,” Dr. Okise said.

Construction is ongoing for a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and a cancer centre, alongside broader renovations across the hospital.

Dr. Okise said the transformation is part of a broader strategy to position JOOTRH as a leading referral centre serving western Kenya and beyond.

“We are aiming for excellent clinical outcomes, and one of the key measures is reducing deaths. The results we are seeing now show that we are on the right path.”

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