Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Focus on China

Chinese proficiency competition for university students held in Kenya

Guo Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, said that since its inception in 2002, the Chinese Bridge competition has attracted over 1.8 million young participants from more than 160 countries and regions.

Published

NAIROBI, April 30 (Xinhua) — Kenya on Thursday hosted the national finals of the 25th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition, featuring 20 university students who competed in both speech and talent categories.

The event, held at the auditorium of the University of Nairobi, was attended by senior government officials, diplomats, industry executives, faculty members, and students. The Chinese Embassy in Kenya hosted the event in partnership with Confucius Institutes based in Kenya’s leading public universities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Beatrice Muganda Inyangala, principal secretary in the State Department for Higher Education and Research, said in a speech read on her behalf by Carol Hunja, secretary for higher education and research in the Ministry of Education, that the annual Chinese language proficiency contest for Kenyan college students has evolved into a platform for cementing friendship and cross-cultural understanding.

She said that through the competition, Kenya will be able to nurture the next generation of talented Mandarin speakers who will later act as ambassadors for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Kenya.

Guo Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, said that since its inception in 2002, the Chinese Bridge competition has attracted over 1.8 million young participants from more than 160 countries and regions.

“Interdisciplinary talents who are proficient in Chinese and familiar with the national conditions of both China and Kenya are increasingly sought after as exchanges and cooperation between China and Kenya flourish across various fields, and as more and more Chinese enterprises and key cooperation projects take root in Kenya,” Guo said.

Margaret Jesang Hutchinson, acting vice chancellor at the University of Nairobi, said the Chinese Bridge competition is the “Olympics” of the Chinese language, serving as a vital platform for linguistic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.

In Kenya, the competition continues to grow in both scale and impact. This year, nearly 200 students from over 20 institutions registered, and after rigorous evaluation in the preliminary rounds and semifinals, the top 20 contestants were selected to participate in the national finals, Hutchinson said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Trump to remove tariffs on Scottish whisky

"In Honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom ... I will be removing the Tariffs and Restrictions on Whiskey having to...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Faces Water supply disruption After Gigiri Pipeline Damage

“Repair works are currently underway, with teams from the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and Nairobi Water on site working to restore supply....

4 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto Cuts Affordable Housing Deposit from 10% to 5%

"On this Labour Day, I say thank you to every Kenyan worker for not only believing in our country, but also for actively building...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto explains why Labour Day celebrations were held in a school compound

Speaking during the 2026 Labour Day celebrations at Chavakali Boys High School, the President said the government had been unable to commence construction until...

5 hours ago

crime

Police Nab Nine in Intelligence-Led Operation in Trans Nzoia West

The intelligence-led crackdown was carried out by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Kitale Police Station, targeting Premium and Tuwani areas, which...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Ngirici ousted from Kenya Seed Board a Day After Dumping UDA

In a letter dated April 30, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi directed the immediate removal of Ngirici from the board of the state-linked...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto Grants Wage Rise, Falls Short of Union Demands

Ruto said the wage adjustment reflects the government's commitment to improving workers livelihoods and addressing economic pressures that have weighed heavily on households in...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Atwoli warns IEBC over rising political rallies, cautions against pre-election tensions

Atwoli warned that unchecked political activity could destabilise the country and hurt workers the most, expressing concern over the growing wave of political mobilisation...

8 hours ago