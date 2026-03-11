UK Border Force, DCI strengthen partnership against narcotics trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — A high-level delegation from the UK Border Force visited the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday for consultations aimed at strengthening joint efforts against narcotics trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime.

The delegation was led by Victoria Pullen, Director of Home Office Intelligence and International Operations at the UK Home Office.

She was accompanied by Richard Lloyd, Deputy Head of the Africa Border Security Command; Kristoffer Hawksfield, Regional Manager for South and East Africa Border Security Command; and Naz Khan.

Upon arrival at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi, the officials were received by Francis Ndiema, Director of the Investigation Bureau, who represented the Director of Criminal Investigations.

During the engagement, Pullen commended the strong collaboration between the DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit and the UK Home Office International Operations, noting that the partnership has strengthened efforts to disrupt narcotics trafficking networks.

Ndiema expressed appreciation for the continued support from the UK government, saying the cooperation has enhanced the operational capacity of the DCI’s Anti-Narcotics Unit through specialized training and equipment.

As part of the visit, the UK Border Force delegation handed over a mobile laboratory designed for the management and testing of narcotic substances.

The equipment package also included rapid drug test kits, crime scene protective suits, and exhibit bags intended to support evidence collection and forensic analysis.

Officials said the tools will significantly strengthen the investigative and enforcement capabilities of Kenyan authorities in the fight against drug trafficking.

Ndiema thanked the visiting delegation for what he described as invaluable support and reaffirmed the DCI’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the UK government to combat narcotics trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime.