Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The dialogue, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Nairobi in partnership with Daystar University, Padjadjaran University, and President University, brought together more than 150 in-person participants.

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Indonesia youth leaders push for deeper cooperation at Nairobi dialogue

Young leaders from Kenya and Indonesia have called for stronger youth diplomacy and international cooperation during a Nairobi dialogue focused on leadership, innovation, and cultural exchange.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 — Young leaders from Kenya and Indonesia have called for deeper cross-border collaboration and youth-driven diplomacy following a high-level Indonesia–Kenya Youth-to-Youth Dialogue held in Nairobi.

The dialogue, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Nairobi in partnership with Daystar University, Padjadjaran University, and President University, brought together more than 150 in-person participants and about 200 online attendees from universities across both countries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Held under the theme “Bridging Indonesia and Kenya through Youth Leadership for Global Impact,” the forum focused on strengthening people-to-people relations, youth leadership, innovation, and international cooperation.

Speaking during the event, Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Witjaksono Adji said young people are increasingly becoming central players in shaping ideas, building global networks, and driving positive transformation in society.

“In this digital and interconnected era, young people have become part of the formation of ideas, building networks, and contributing to better change,” he said.

He noted that youth engagement should not remain symbolic but must translate into practical cooperation and long-term partnerships between the two nations.

“The success of this dialogue will be measured by the ideas that continue, the connections that grow, and the commitments that turn into action,” he added.

The ambassador emphasized that relations between Jakarta and Nairobi extend beyond government agreements and are increasingly anchored on trust, mutual understanding, and direct engagement between citizens, especially young people.

Also speaking during the forum, Prof. Justus Musya, Head of the Department of Peace and International Studies at Daystar University, stressed the growing importance of cross-generational and cross-border diplomacy.

He said youth engagement across various sectors has made dialogue platforms increasingly important in fostering peaceful relations and innovation between nations.

“This activity is expected to encourage innovative, inventive, mutually respectful and peaceful relations between young people from both countries,” Prof. Musya said.

The event featured a student-led panel discussion moderated by Endang Septryani Sari, First Secretary for Information, Social and Cultural Affairs at the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi.

Kenyan student panelists Diana Gesare Makori and Dalmas Bukaso Atsowa from Daystar University joined Indonesian students Alisha Nailah Kusnandar from Padjadjaran University and Refa Fresy Cinta Betah from President University in exploring the role of youth in shaping global change.

Discussions centered on three key pillars: transforming youth awareness into action, translating values into meaningful impact, and building lasting international connections beyond borders.

According to Raden Wisnu Lombardwinanto, Minister Counselor at the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi, the forum aimed to prepare young people not only as future leaders but also as active participants in shaping global solutions.

“This forum addresses current issues, encourages positive thinking, and helps young people prepare themselves not only as the next generation, but also as the main actors in realizing a better future for Indonesia, Kenya and globally,” he said.

Participants also expressed commitments toward social change by attaching personal pledges to a “Commitment of Hope” tree during the event.

Beyond dialogue, the forum showcased Indonesian culture and products through exhibitions featuring traditional musical instruments such as the Angklung and Gamelan, alongside Indonesian products already present in African markets.

Organizers said the initiative opened new opportunities for academic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation between Kenya and Indonesia, with participants calling for similar engagements to be held regularly in the future.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru slams Hassan Omar over alleged ethnic remarks, demands apology

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has criticized UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar over remarks she says amount to ethnic baiting, calling for an apology and...

29 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Rwanda move to deepen defence cooperation with new security pact push

Kenya and Rwanda have agreed to fast-track a defence cooperation pact aimed at boosting joint security efforts against terrorism, organised crime, and regional threats...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi calls for suspension of Lykos ballot printing contract ahead of 2027 elections

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi has urged suspension and termination of ballot printing contract, citing procurement transparency concerns ahead of the 2027 elections.

2 hours ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Suspect arrested, IED recovered as security team foils terror plot in Garissa

A multi-agency security team arrested a terror suspect and recovered an IED along the Garissa–Dadaab Road in an operation aimed at preventing a possible...

3 hours ago

World

Trump says Iran peace deal ‘largely negotiated’, Strait of Hormuz reopening planned

US President Donald Trump says a peace agreement with Iran is largely negotiated and could include reopening the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing ceasefire...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Government Expands Health Infrastructure to Boost UHC, Says PS Oluga

PS Oluga said the Ministry of Health is investing in inpatient wings, maternity facilities and providing technical support to counties to improve service delivery...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC appoints Commissioner Sharon Kisire as new Vice Chairperson

The Teachers Service Commission has appointed Commissioner Sharon Kisire as its new Vice Chairperson following the end of Leila Ali Abdi’s tenure.

20 hours ago

crime

DCI arrests Suspect in Sh7.5mn gold scam targeting retired teacher in Meru

Detectives in Meru have arrested a suspect linked to a Sh7.5 million fake gold investment scam that defrauded a 61-year-old retired civil servant in...

21 hours ago