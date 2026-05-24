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Omar defended the President’s leadership, referencing past political criticism of former President Daniel arap Moi and suggesting that similar opposition now directed at President Ruto was misplaced/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru slams Hassan Omar over alleged ethnic remarks, demands apology

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has criticized UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar over remarks she says amount to ethnic baiting, calling for an apology and cautioning against divisive politics.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has sharply criticized United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Hassan Omar, accusing him of engaging in “shortsighted, undemocratic ethnic baiting” following recent remarks perceived as targeting the Mt Kenya region.

Waiguru said Omar’s statements risk reviving dangerous ethnic divisions in the country and called for an immediate public apology.

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“I have stood against ethnic-based politics when espoused by some leaders in Mt Kenya. In equal measure, I strongly stand against the Hassan Omar type of ethnic baiting that seeks to isolate the people of Mt Kenya,” Waiguru said.

She emphasized that her position is rooted in national unity and warned that inflammatory rhetoric could undo years of progress in fostering cohesion.

“The Tutam movement, to which we remain fully committed, is a national movement that does not legitimize the spewing of ethnic hatred, however couched,” she added.

“As a nation, we have been there before and we said never again.”

Waiguru further cautioned that while such rhetoric may energize political crowds, it is ultimately destructive.

“That approach may excite crowds, but it is short-sighted, undemocratic, and can ultimately only be severely injurious to the nation. He owes our nation an apology,” she stated.

Mt Kenya criticism

The remarks come in response to comments made by Omar during a press briefing on May 19 at the UDA headquarters, where he appeared to criticize political sentiments from the Mt Kenya region, particularly those opposing President William Ruto.

Omar defended the President’s leadership, referencing past political criticism of former President Daniel arap Moi and suggesting that similar opposition now directed at President Ruto was misplaced.

“When Daniel Arap Moi was in power, you called him a passing cloud… When William Ruto took over, you started saying one term,” Omar said.

“Just like Moi was not a passing cloud, neither will Ruto serve only one term; he will serve two full terms,” he added.

He further questioned what he described as hostility toward the President from parts of the Mt Kenya region, accusing unnamed political actors of undermining national development.

“What exactly did Ruto do to you that is so bad? You are destroying the country,” Omar stated.

He also claimed that some leaders from the region were using ethnic narratives to incite citizens and sabotage infrastructure and governance efforts, urging unity behind the government.

Waiguru, however, insisted that legitimate political disagreement should not be framed through ethnic lenses.

Her remarks reflect broader concerns among some leaders in the Mt Kenya region who have increasingly voiced dissatisfaction with government policies, while also rejecting attempts to portray the region as politically antagonistic.

She reaffirmed her support for national cohesion initiatives and warned against the resurgence of identity-based political messaging.

Kenya, she said, has experienced the consequences of ethnic polarization before and must avoid repeating the same mistakes.

As political rhetoric intensifies, Waiguru’s remarks add to mounting pressure on leaders across the political divide to exercise restraint and avoid statements that could inflame ethnic sensitivities.

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