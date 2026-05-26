Kenya, China Move to Deepen Strategic Partnership as Mudavadi Meets Ambassador Guo

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26-Kenya and China are seeking to deepen their longstanding bilateral ties, with fresh discussions focusing on infrastructure development, trade, technology and people-to-people exchanges under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi held talks with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, where the two leaders explored ways of elevating cooperation between Nairobi and Beijing amid growing economic and diplomatic engagement.

Mudavadi said Kenya and China continue to enjoy a strong partnership built on “mutual respect, trust and shared development goals.”

“During my meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, we explored ways of further deepening and elevating bilateral relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework between our two nations,” Mudavadi said.

The discussions centered on cooperation under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, through which Beijing has financed and supported several flagship infrastructure projects in Kenya over the past decade.

Among the projects highlighted were the Standard Gauge Railway linking Mombasa and Nairobi, the Nairobi Expressway, the expansion of Thika Road, Nairobi bypasses, and the development of the Lamu Port under the LAPSSET Corridor Project.

The projects have significantly reshaped Kenya’s transport and logistics landscape, improving regional connectivity and supporting trade within East Africa.

Mudavadi noted that Kenya is also keen on broadening cooperation with China in key sectors including healthcare, agriculture, technology, investment and cultural exchanges.

“We also discussed expanding collaboration in trade and investment, healthcare, technology, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges, as both countries continue working together towards shared prosperity and sustainable growth,” he said.

Ambassador Guo described the meeting as productive, saying both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to stronger cooperation.

She praised Kenya-China relations and highlighted Beijing’s commitment to supporting Africa’s development agenda through trade and modernization initiatives.

“China and Kenya will make full use of the zero-tariff treatment for Africa to accelerate our shared journey towards modernization,” Guo said.

The ambassador also noted that Mudavadi had commended China’s diplomacy, saying it had offered “stability and certainty to a turbulent world.”

China remains one of Kenya’s largest bilateral trading partners and a major source of infrastructure financing.

Over the years, Chinese-funded projects have played a central role in Kenya’s push to modernize transport networks, expand energy access and improve industrial capacity.

Diplomatic ties between Kenya and China have continued to grow steadily, with the two countries increasingly cooperating in multilateral forums, trade partnerships and development programs aimed at boosting economic growth and regional integration.