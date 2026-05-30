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RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Putin says Ukraine crisis approaching conclusion

Putin said Russia’s strikes on Kiev were carried out in response to Ukrainian attacks on the Lugansk region, adding that Russian forces are conducting offensives along the entire frontline of the special military operation zone.

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ASTANA, May 29 — The battlefield situation provides grounds to believe that the Ukraine crisis is approaching its conclusion, although it is impossible to specify a timeline for its end while hostilities continue, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin made the remarks at a press conference following the conclusion of his state visit to Kazakhstan, RIA Novosti reported Friday.

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He said Russia’s strikes on Kiev were carried out in response to Ukrainian attacks on the Lugansk region, adding that Russian forces are conducting offensives along the entire frontline of the special military operation zone.

Putin also described statements by some European politicians about preparing for war with Russia as “nonsense,” saying Russia has neither threatened European countries in the past nor does so now, but any location posing a direct military threat to Russia would be regarded as a “legitimate target.” 

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