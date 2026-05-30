US judge orders Trump’s name be removed from Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON DC, May 30 – A US judge has ordered the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the title of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The Washington DC venue cannot be renamed without congressional approval, the judge ruled on Friday, also blocking the centre’s temporary closure during upcoming proposed renovations.

Trump’s name must be taken off the institution’s title, its façade – and any other physical or digital signage – and official materials within 14 days, according to the order.

A spokesperson for the centre said they would appeal the name-change order. Trump posted on social media that he will “be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them”.

“Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND’,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump last year announced the addition of his name to the institution, among other rebranding measures across the nation’s capital.