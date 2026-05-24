Suspect arrested, IED recovered as security team foils terror plot in Garissa

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 — A potential terror attack was thwarted along the Garissa–Dadaab Road after a multi-agency security team arrested a suspect and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers on routine patrol in the Haji Aden area became suspicious after spotting a man standing by the roadside under unclear circumstances.

The suspect, identified as Hussein Issa Baraki, allegedly fled into a nearby bush immediately after noticing the approaching officers, triggering a pursuit through thick vegetation.

“The moment he noticed the approaching security team, he took off into a nearby bush in a desperate bid to escape,” the DCI said.

Officers recovered an IED/DCI

Security personnel eventually cornered and arrested him before escorting him back to the location where he had initially been spotted.

Upon searching the area, officers recovered an IED believed to have been intended for a planned attack along the busy route linking Garissa and Dadaab.

Authorities also recovered military-style jungle attire, including a jungle jacket and trousers, as well as two mobile phones suspected to be linked to the operation.

The suspect was later taken to Garissa Police Station for processing as detectives expand investigations ahead of his arraignment in court.

Police said the recovered items are being held as exhibits as investigators seek to establish possible links to extremist networks and determine the intended target of the suspected attack.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns in the northeastern region, which has in the past experienced terror-related attacks due to its proximity to the Somalia border.

The DCI said the operation demonstrates the commitment of Kenyan security agencies in combating terrorism and violent extremism.

Authorities also appealed to members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies by sharing timely information that could help prevent criminal and terror-related activities.