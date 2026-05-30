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2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Sifuna Escalates Anti-Ruto Campaign, Citing failing Schools safety, and Economic Pain

“We are also here in Bungoma during a time of national mourning following the tragedy at Utumishi School,” he continued. “Reports indicate that 200 children were crowded into a dormitory meant for 100, the door was locked, and the person with the key disappeared. Where was the Ministry of Education to ensure safety standards were upheld?”

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – ODM Secretary-General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna sustained his attack on the Kenya Kwanza government, linking past demolitions, economic hardship, and recent tragedies to leadership failures.

Speaking in Bungoma during the burial of Mzee Patrick Wangamati, Sifuna referenced alleged political victimisation during the 2022 campaigns.

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“I know Elder Wangamati had been unwell because of what happened to him when William Ruto and people like Didmus Barasa demolished his house. During the 2022 campaigns, they told us no demolitions would occur and promised ‘win-win’ solutions, yet they demolished Wangamati’s building in Bungoma out of envy,” he told mourners.

Sifuna also turned his attention to Thursday’s dormitory fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls School, where 16 students reportedly died.

“We are also here in Bungoma during a time of national mourning following the tragedy at Utumishi School,” he continued. “Reports indicate that 200 children were crowded into a dormitory meant for 100, the door was locked, and the person with the key disappeared. Where was the Ministry of Education to ensure safety standards were upheld?”

On Friday, Sifuna announced that he would reintroduce a motion for the establishment of a Senate Select Committee to investigate overcrowding and deteriorating infrastructure in public boarding secondary schools following a spate of unrest in various parts of the country.

The Ministry of Education has already announced that eight students are being held for questioning over their alleged role in the planning and execution of a suspected arson attack at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School that left 16 students dead.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is also questioning two teachers after it emerged that they had been alerted by some learners about planned unrest but failed to take appropriate preventive action.

On health and foreign policy concerns, Sifuna criticised reports suggesting that Kenya could host Ebola patients from the United States, while referencing travel restrictions imposed on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, both of which have recorded confirmed Ebola cases.

“Furthermore, we are hearing that Americans are refusing entry to their own citizens who have Ebola. Yet one rogue individual here in Kenya, because he has been given money, says they should bring those Ebola patients here.

“I want to tell William Ruto that we will not agree to this. You cannot bring such a disease here when you lack the capacity to solve even malaria or bilharzia, which are still killing our people,” he said.

Sifuna, who is among the opposition luminaries in the ODM Linda Mwananchi political formation, renewed his call for political change, citing economic challenges affecting farmers.

“We believe that removing William Ruto from office would solve 80 per cent of our problems,” he stated. “For example, here in Nzoia, farmers now need permits—and often have to pay bribes—just to cut their own sugarcane. Meanwhile, warehouses are full of imported sugar, and there is no interest in supporting our local crops.”

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