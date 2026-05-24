Bible-wielding man dodges security, clings to President Ruto in Ganze

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 — A dramatic security breach unfolded in Ganze, Kilifi County, when a man carrying a Bible managed to reach the main dais where President William Ruto was addressing residents, briefly holding onto him before security officers intervened and restrained the situation.

The incident occurred during a thanksgiving event for Youth Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs, where the Head of State was delivering remarks to a large outdoor gathering.

According to footage from the scene, the man moved from the crowd, ascended the dais, and approached the President while holding a Bible, appearing to seek engagement.

“Can I hold you?” he is heard asking, to which the President responds, “Yes.”

He then briefly wraps his left hand around the President before security personnel swiftly step in to separate the two.

The sudden close contact triggered immediate concern among the President’s security detail, who moved in quickly to shield him and escort the man away from the stage.

Amid the commotion, President Ruto appeared to calm the situation, gesturing to his security team to exercise restraint.

“Leave him alone. Leave that young man alone. He doesn’t have a problem,” Ruto was heard saying as officers attempted to pull the man away from the dais.

‘Leave him’

At one point, the President added a lighter remark, suggesting the man may have been inspired by the atmosphere of opportunity surrounding the event.

“I think he has learned from Fikirini Jacobs that when an opportunity presents itself, take it. So leave him, he is a good man, I will take care of him later,” he said, even as security officers escorted the man away.

No injuries were reported, and the event resumed shortly afterward.

However, the incident has renewed scrutiny over the preparedness and responsiveness of the presidential security detail, particularly during high-density public engagements where crowd control remains a significant challenge.

The Ganze incident adds to a growing list of recent security scares involving the Head of State.

In February, during a public tour in Wajir County, a man attempted to rush toward President Ruto but was intercepted by security officers before reaching him, allowing the event to continue uninterrupted.

In May 2025, a shoe was hurled toward the President during a rally in Kehancha as he addressed residents on agricultural costs. Security officers subdued the suspect, while Ruto later instructed that the individual be released before continuing with his speech.

The recurrence of such incidents has raised fresh concerns over crowd management protocols at presidential events, with security analysts pointing to the need for tighter perimeter control and improved early-warning screening systems without limiting public access to the Head of State.