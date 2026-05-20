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Rachel Ruto Highlights Need for Greater Autism Support in Kenya

The Asyl Miras Center provides equal access to intervention services for families regardless of their region or income level. More than 300 educators and specialists at the facility work to improve the quality of life of children with autism and their families through tailored rehabilitation and developmental programmes.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – First Lady, Rachel Ruto visited the Asyl Miras Center for children living with autism in Astana, Kazakhstan, where she acknowledged the institution’s comprehensive approach to supporting children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families.

The First Lady, who champions children’s welfare initiatives in health and education, toured the centre during the State Visit to Kazakhstan alongside President William Ruto. Earlier, she had joined the President at a State Ceremony held at the Independence Palace in Astana.

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During the visit, Mrs Ruto commended the centre’s efforts in promoting inclusion, raising awareness about autism, reducing stigma and equipping professionals with specialised skills to support children with ASD.

“The work being done here is inspiring. Kenya has a lot to learn from this model, particularly in ensuring that children living with autism and their families receive accessible, dignified and professional support,” said Mrs Ruto.

The Asyl Miras Center provides equal access to intervention services for families regardless of their region or income level. More than 300 educators and specialists at the facility work to improve the quality of life of children with autism and their families through tailored rehabilitation and developmental programmes.

Mrs Ruto noted that children participating in the intervention programmes had demonstrated significant progress, with many recording an average two-fold improvement in skills development.

The Asyl Miras centres are designed as multifunctional institutions where children and their parents receive holistic care from trained professionals. Each rehabilitation programme runs for five and a half months, with every centre capable of supporting up to 180 children at a time free of charge.

Speaking during the visit, Asyl Miras Center Chief Executive Officer Ainur Karbozova said the institution’s goal is to ensure children with autism can fully participate in society.

“We want to help children with autism spectrum disorders to socialise and live fully. Our foundation aims to provide world-class rehabilitation programmes for them in Kazakhstan. Therefore, we work with the world’s leading specialists in rehabilitation,” she said.

The centre was established in 2014 by Kazakhstani entrepreneur and philanthropist Bulat Utemuratov under the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, now regarded as one of Kazakhstan’s largest private charitable foundations.

With a strategic focus on healthcare, education, culture, environmental protection and social infrastructure, the Foundation has invested more than USD 240 million in charitable initiatives benefiting hundreds of thousands of people across Kazakhstan.

Its flagship programme, Autism: “One World for All”, has expanded to 13 Asyl Miras autism centres across 12 cities in Kazakhstan, supporting more than 17,000 children and their families since its launch.

In 2025, the European Business Association in Kazakhstan (EUROBAK) recognised the Foundation for its large-scale autism awareness campaign conducted as part of the United Nations-designated Autism Awareness initiatives.

She also toured the Alem.AI Centre in Astana to appreciate the remarkable work being undertaken for protection of children on artificial intelligence and digital threats.

Kenya has taken deliberate steps to strengthen national AI capacity, foster innovation, and learn from global leaders in the field.

The visit comes just a week after the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, where African First Ladies led by Mrs Ruto called for a collective societal approach to safeguarding children in digital spaces and in an increasingly AI-driven world.

“Digital safety for the African child must be prioritised. As digital transformation continues spreading across Africa, the safety of the continent’s children remains under threat,” Mrs Ruto said during the summit.

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