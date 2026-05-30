Police Use of Force Under Scrutiny as IPOA Probes Killings

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), has launched investigations into multiple deaths linked to recent fuel price protests across the country.

Among the cases under probe is the death of 23-year-old Brian Ndung’u Njung’e, who died in police custody at Kiambu Police Station. A post-mortem confirmed suicide, but IPOA says it is examining whether proper custodial procedures were followed.

The deceased, a resident of Kirigiti area, had been arrested and placed in custody at approximately 1100 hours on 21st May 2026 in connection with a suspected theft case.

“IPOA also attended and documented the post-mortem examination, which established the cause of death as asphyxia due to neck compression consistent with ligature strangulation, with suicide confirmed. Preliminary review of the scene and custodial records did not reveal visible external injuries on the body,” IPOA said in a statement.

The authority is also investigating the fatal shooting of Martin Rigii Karuu during protests in Kiambu Town. Preliminary findings suggest a single armed officer may have been involved.

IPOA says a post-mortem examination established that the deceased sustained a single gunshot wound with associated internal injuries, including a ruptured lung and fractured ribs.

“Investigations into the legality, proportionality, and command responsibility surrounding the use of force during the demonstrations remain ongoing. Further analysis of witness statements and CCTV footage is also underway,” the agency said.

In Nakuru County, several other protest-related deaths have been reported, with investigations ongoing in Naivasha, Molo, and Mwariki.

The watchdog has assured the public of independent and impartial investigations.

“IPOA will also periodically provide updates on the progress of related cases in due course and assures the public that all investigations are being conducted independently, impartially, and in accordance with the law. IPOA remains committed to promoting police accountability, protecting human rights, and ensuring adherence to constitutional policing standards during public order management operations,” the agency said.