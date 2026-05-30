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DIPLOMACY

US, Kenya in talks as Ebola Patient facility faces legal challenge

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – The United States has moved to calm tensions over a controversial Ebola isolation facility in Kenya, signaling ongoing diplomatic engagement aimed at resolving legal and public concerns.

In a statement shared via its US Foreign Assistance platform, Washington confirmed it is aware of a court challenge filed in Kenya and is actively consulting with Kenyan authorities.

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The US expressed confidence that the issues raised can be addressed through dialogue, underscoring continued cooperation between the two countries on public health initiatives.

“We are aware of the court action filed in Kenya against the Ebola isolation facility. We are in touch with Kenyan authorities and are optimistic we can resolve objections,” read the message on X.

The development also follows a May 29 High Court ruling that temporarily halted the establishment, operationalisation or facilitation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facilities in Kenya under arrangements involving the United States or any foreign government pending the hearing of a petition.

Justice Patricia.M. Nyaundi issued the orders after certifying as urgent a petition filed by Katiba Institute challenging the planned facilities and the possible transfer or admission of Ebola-exposed persons into Kenya.

The court ruled that public interest favoured granting interim relief, noting the petitioner’s claim of an imminent threat to life should the orders not be issued.

“The application is certified as urgent,” Justice Nyaundi ruled in orders dated May 28.

The court restrained the State Law Office and other respondents from establishing, operationalising, facilitating, approving or permitting any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya arising from arrangements with the United States or any foreign government or agency pending the hearing of the application.

In a further order, the judge barred the respondents, their officers, agents or persons acting under their authority from admitting, transferring, receiving or facilitating the entry into Kenya of persons exposed to or infected with Ebola under the disputed arrangements.

The petition was filed by Katiba Institute, which argues that the proposed move raises concerns over public safety and constitutional safeguards.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has been summoned by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health to explain the reported agreement between Kenya and the United States on quarantining Americans exposed to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus.

Duale is expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday, June 2, alongside senior Health Ministry officials, to brief lawmakers on Kenya’s preparedness to manage the outbreak and clarify the nature of the arrangement, if any, between Nairobi and Washington.

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