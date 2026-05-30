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Speaking on Saturday at St. Francis Kolongolo Girls Secondary School, Wetang’ula termed the imbalance in teacher deployment as unjustified, especially given the significant number of teachers already employed nationwide/PBU

Kenya

Wetang’ula rebukes Youthful Politicians Against Turning Funerals Into Political Battlegrounds

Wetang’ula further said it was against African cultural values for politicians to turn funerals into battlegrounds for political supremacy.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has lashed out at young politicians for using funeral gatherings as platforms to wage political battles against their seniors through insults.

Speaking at Khachonge Primary School in Kabuchai Constituency, Bungoma County, during the burial service of former Nominated MP and Luhya Council of Elders Chairman Mzee Patrick Wangamati, Wetang’ula criticized youthful leaders for their sustained political attacks on senior leaders at the expense of community unity.

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He noted that senior leaders from the region serving in the Kenya Kwanza government have no time to respond to the insults directed at them.

Wetang’ula further said it was against African cultural values for politicians to turn funerals into battlegrounds for political supremacy.

The Speaker also paid tribute to Mzee Wangamati, describing him as a true patriot who dedicated his life to championing the liberation, dignity, rights, and unity of the people.

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and Senate Majority Leader David Wakoli also urged politicians allied to the Linda Mwananchi faction, who are seeking to unseat their senior leaders, to exercise restraint and pursue their ambitions with respect and decorum.

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