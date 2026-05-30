KeNHA Targets Illegal Structures Along Kangundo Road in Major Decongestion Drive 

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Hundreds of traders operating along the Kamulu–Joska–Malaa–Tala–Kangundo (B63) corridor face displacement after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) issued a 30-day ultimatum for the removal of all illegal structures and roadside businesses occupying the road reserve.

The directive, issued on May 29, is intended to pave the way for a planned infrastructure upgrade that includes the construction of service roads, bus bays and drainage systems along one of Nairobi Metropolitan Area’s fastest-growing transport corridors.

KeNHA said the works form part of an ongoing performance-based maintenance and road safety enhancement program aimed at easing congestion and improving traffic flow for thousands of commuters who rely on the route daily.

“All affected traders and occupants are, therefore, required, through this Notice, to remove their goods, structures, and any other encroachments from the road reserve within thirty (30) days from the date of this Notice.”

“Upon the expiry of the 30 days – Monday, June 29, 2026 – any structures, goods, or encroachments remaining within the said section of the road reserve shall be removed without further reference to the owners.”

The B63 road has become a critical commuter and commercial artery connecting Nairobi’s eastern suburbs to Machakos County, with rapid urbanisation in areas such as Kamulu, Joska, Malaa and Tala driving increased traffic volumes and roadside trading activity.

Transport experts have long identified uncontrolled roadside development as a major contributor to traffic bottlenecks, pedestrian safety risks and drainage challenges along the corridor, particularly during peak hours and rainy seasons.

KeNHA noted that occupation of road reserves remains illegal under the Kenya Roads Act, 2007 and the Traffic Act, warning that enforcement measures will be undertaken against non-compliant occupants after the expiry of the notice period.

The planned improvements are expected to enhance road safety, improve visibility for motorists and create designated stopping areas for public service vehicles, reducing the frequent obstruction of traffic caused by informal pick-up and drop-off points.

The move, however, is likely to affect scores of informal traders who have established businesses along the corridor.