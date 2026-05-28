Rubio Insists No Ebola Cases Will Be Allowed in the US Amid Reports on Handling of Exposed Americans

Washington, D.C. May 28 — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has insisted that no Ebola cases will be allowed into the United States, amid reports and growing debate over how authorities should handle Americans who may have been exposed to the virus abroad.

Rubio’s remarks come in response to claims circulating in public discourse suggesting that Ebola-exposed US citizens could be transported for management in third countries, including reported references to arrangements involving Kenya.

However, such claims have not been officially confirmed by US or Kenyan authorities.

Rubio stressed that the United States must maintain strict safeguards to ensure that no confirmed Ebola cases enter US territory, citing public health and national security concerns.

The issue highlights a long-standing policy challenge: how to manage citizens exposed to highly infectious diseases while balancing humanitarian responsibilities and public safety.

In past global outbreaks, including Ebola, exposed individuals have at times been repatriated to the United States for monitored quarantine and treatment in specialized medical facilities under strict containment protocols.

Public health experts generally support controlled medical supervision rather than unrestricted travel bans, arguing that structured quarantine reduces transmission risk while ensuring patients receive care.

Ebola is a severe viral disease transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and has historically triggered coordinated international response measures, including contact tracing, isolation, and emergency medical interventions.

Health agencies continue to monitor outbreaks in affected regions and work with partner countries to strengthen containment and preparedness efforts.

Rubio’s comments add to an ongoing political debate in the United States over how far border and immigration controls should go during global health emergencies, particularly for diseases with high fatality rates.