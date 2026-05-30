Health PS reviews Ebola containment measures at JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has met the border management team at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to assess Kenya’s Ebola preparedness and containment measures at key entry points.

Muthoni assured the public that robust protocols are in place at all border points to prevent any potential spread of the disease.

She also addressed ongoing discussions between Kenya and the United States regarding a proposed Ebola isolation facility, dismissing public concerns and emphasizing that such international cooperation is standard practice in managing highly infectious diseases.

“When there is a discussion around having an isolation center in Kenya, it’s not a bad thing really. And these are not strange things. Even during COVID, we had isolation centers in our country. Even the counties are supposed to have isolation centers. Today we are at risk because of Ebola. If we have it here in our country, what happens? We will need isolation centre,” the PS asserted.

According to the PS, Kenya will engage other countries in strengthening its systems as long as it is done within the laws of the country

Consequently, Muthoni says the country cannot work in isolation; thus, any engagement with another country to establish an isolation centre is not new as Kenya did the same during the COVID – 19 pandemic.

The PS also notes that the country’s laboratories have the capacity to test samples within 6 – 8 hours and thus enhancing response.

The government also says it has mapped out high risk areas and encourages Kenyans to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas.