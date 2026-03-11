Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Safari Rally traffic alert: KeNHA reveals routes to beat Naivasha jam

Thousands of rally fans are heading to Naivasha, and KeNHA is warning drivers to expect heavy traffic during the Safari Rally weekend.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – Motorists heading to Safari Rally have been warned to expect heavy traffic on major highways as thousands of fans travel to watch the event between Thursday and March 15, 2026.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory urging motorists to use alternative routes to ease congestion expected on roads leading to rally host town Naivasha and nearby areas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority is working to ensure smooth movement during the popular motorsport event, which attracts thousands of local and international spectators every year.

“KeNHA hereby issues a traffic advisory and alternative routes to ease anticipated traffic congestion caused by the public heading to the Safari Rally event from 12th to 15th March 2026,” Kimeli said.

The authority also warned truck drivers against parking along highways at undesignated locations, saying this often worsens traffic jams.

“Truck drivers are advised not to park at any undesignated locations on the highway, as violation of this directive shall lead to immediate arrest,” the authority warned.

KeNHA said the directive is meant to keep highways clear and safe as the number of vehicles travelling to rally zones increases.

– Alternative routes for motorists –

To help ease traffic pressure, the highways authority has recommended several alternative routes for motorists travelling from Nairobi toward Nakuru and the rally zones around Naivasha.

One of the routes dubbed The Scenic Route runs from Nairobi through Rironi, Flyover Magumu, Njambini and Ol Kalou before connecting to Dundori and Lanet.

Motorists can also use The Adventure Route, which passes through Nairobi, Rironi, Naivasha, Engineer, Ol Kalou, Dundori and Lanet.

Another option is The Thika Trail, running from Nairobi through Thika, Magumu, Ol Kalou, Dundori and Lanet.

Drivers heading to Nakuru can also use The Suswa Shortcut, which runs from Nairobi through Ngong, Suswa and Narok before connecting to Nakuru.

KeNHA said it remains committed to ensuring road safety during the event.

“The Authority continues to ensure your safety on all our highways,” Kimeli said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

IEBC Seeks Sh887.9mn Supplementary Budget for By-Elections and Operations

According to the commission, a net increment of Sh7.29 million under Personnel Emoluments has been proposed to cater for the exit package of the...

11 minutes ago

Top stories

IEBC Seeks Sh59.38mn for Emurua Dikirr By-Election Following Johanna Ngeno’s Death

The seat felt vacant following the untimely demise of Johanna Ngeno who perished following a helicopter crash in Mosop on February 28.

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi accuses Ruto of trying to take over Nairobi Hospital

Muturi warns that Nairobi Hospital directors face threats and coercion in a bid by the government to control the private institution.

27 minutes ago

EDUCATION

Koskei warns principals to stop illegal school fees immediately

Govt has put school principals on notice after reports that some institutions are still charging illegal fees disguised as uniforms and activity costs.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Chinese martial arts take root among Kenyan youths

Kenyn Boro, a 16-year-old girl, has earned the nickname “the Master” for her command of wushu, or Chinese martial arts, at her secondary school...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sugar Act stuck in court as Senators petition CJ Koome for action

Sugar reforms face delays after multiple court petitions stalled the implementation of the Sugar Act, forcing Senators to seek urgent intervention from the Chief...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Sakaja Praises LiquorPay System as Nairobi Issues 1,000 More Liquor Licences in February

Sakaja said the new digital platform is already showing results barely a month after its launch.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LBDA declares Kisumu Fairways Hotel ‘chronic defaulter’ amid rent dispute with Irungu Nyakera

The Lake Basin Development Authority has labeled Kisumu’s Fairways Hotel a “chronic defaulter” over Sh 25.9mn in rent arrears, declaring its occupation unlawful.

3 hours ago