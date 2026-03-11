Safari Rally traffic alert: KeNHA reveals routes to beat Naivasha jam

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – Motorists heading to Safari Rally have been warned to expect heavy traffic on major highways as thousands of fans travel to watch the event between Thursday and March 15, 2026.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory urging motorists to use alternative routes to ease congestion expected on roads leading to rally host town Naivasha and nearby areas.

In a statement, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority is working to ensure smooth movement during the popular motorsport event, which attracts thousands of local and international spectators every year.

“KeNHA hereby issues a traffic advisory and alternative routes to ease anticipated traffic congestion caused by the public heading to the Safari Rally event from 12th to 15th March 2026,” Kimeli said.

The authority also warned truck drivers against parking along highways at undesignated locations, saying this often worsens traffic jams.

“Truck drivers are advised not to park at any undesignated locations on the highway, as violation of this directive shall lead to immediate arrest,” the authority warned.

KeNHA said the directive is meant to keep highways clear and safe as the number of vehicles travelling to rally zones increases.

– Alternative routes for motorists –

To help ease traffic pressure, the highways authority has recommended several alternative routes for motorists travelling from Nairobi toward Nakuru and the rally zones around Naivasha.

One of the routes dubbed The Scenic Route runs from Nairobi through Rironi, Flyover Magumu, Njambini and Ol Kalou before connecting to Dundori and Lanet.

Motorists can also use The Adventure Route, which passes through Nairobi, Rironi, Naivasha, Engineer, Ol Kalou, Dundori and Lanet.

Another option is The Thika Trail, running from Nairobi through Thika, Magumu, Ol Kalou, Dundori and Lanet.

Drivers heading to Nakuru can also use The Suswa Shortcut, which runs from Nairobi through Ngong, Suswa and Narok before connecting to Nakuru.

KeNHA said it remains committed to ensuring road safety during the event.

“The Authority continues to ensure your safety on all our highways,” Kimeli said.