Stay or Go: Oburu Draws Line on ODM Loyalty

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Senator Oburu Oginga on Saturday urged party supporters to stay united while signalling the party’s readiness to negotiate policies and alliances ahead of the next General Election.

Speaking at a rally at Linda Ground in Siaya County, Oburu dismissed rumours that ODM intends to expel dissenting members. He told the crowd that anyone uncomfortable with the party is free to make their own choice.

“This party has always been about inclusion and shared purpose We are focused on strengthening our base and preparing for meaningful negotiations, not punishing anyone.,” Oburu said.

“We are not expelling anybody from the party, but anybody who feels uncomfortable with us is free to leave,” he added.

Oburu highlighted that the party’s current priorities are policy discussions, development initiatives, and fair sharing of leadership positions. He described these negotiations as central to ODM’s strategy to move from opposition to governance.

“We have spent a long time outside government. Now, our goal is to ensure that ODM is at the table where decisions are made,” he said.

Addressing critics who claimed the party was moving too quickly with pre-election planning, Oburu argued that early preparation is standard and strategic in Kenyan politics.

“Planning ahead is not rushing. The next election is around the corner, and parties must organise to remain competitive,” he said.

Oburu also confirmed that ODM has formally severed ties with the Azimio coalition, describing the alliance as effectively defunct following the party’s exit.

“Azimio no longer exists as far as ODM is concerned,” he said.

This unfolds as ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna was ousted on February 11, 2026, by the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) through a resolution seeking to remove him as Secretary General. However, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) later stepped in and reinstated him.

The tribunal halted implementation of the NEC decision and barred the party from publishing the resolution in the Kenya Gazette a key step that would have formalised his removal.

The orders will remain in force pending a full inter partes hearing and determination of the dispute.

The proposed ouster sparked debate within ODM, with many allies describing the move as irregular and politically motivated.

By freezing both the implementation and gazettement of the resolution, the tribunal effectively restored and protected Sifuna’s position — at least temporarily — while the dispute is resolved.