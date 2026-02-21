Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Education CS Juloius Ogamba during the release of the 2025 KJSEA results on December 11, 2025.

Kenya

Govt Cites Budgetary Constraints for Delayed Payment of 2025 National Exam Personnel

CS Ogamba acknowledged concerns raised by hundreds of supervisors, invigilators, examiners and security personnel over unpaid allowances.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 -The government has attributed delays in payment of contracted professionals who administered and marked the 2025 national examinations to budgetary and cash flow constraints.

In a press statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba acknowledged concerns raised by hundreds of supervisors, invigilators, examiners and security personnel over unpaid allowances.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Ministry of Education wishes to acknowledge the legitimate concerns raised regarding the delayed payment of contracted professionals engaged in the administration and marking of 2025 National Examinations and Assessments,” Ogamba said.

The CS recognized the critical role played by the contracted staff in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of national examinations, noting that their contribution is central to the successful execution of the examinations calendar.

The affected personnel include supervisors and invigilators who oversaw examination centres, security officers deployed to secure examination materials, as well as examiners involved in marking scripts.

According to the ministry, the delays stem from broader budgetary and cash flow challenges that have affected the release of funds.

“We wish to assure all affected professionals that payment remains a priority. The Ministry, in collaboration with the National Treasury, is actively working to resolve the matter and expedite the release of the requisite funds within the shortest time possible,” the CS said.

Ogamba expressed appreciation for the patience and professionalism of the contracted personnel during the delay and pledged that measures would be put in place to safeguard timely payment in future examination cycles.

The ministry said further updates would be communicated once the funds are released.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Morendat Institute of Oil and Gas Graduates First Hospitality Cohort of 139 Students

The graduates, drawn from Nakuru and Narok counties, received certificates in key hospitality disciplines including Food Production & Baking Technology, Housekeeping & Laundry, Front...

37 minutes ago

Kenya

Teargas Causes Brief Chaos as Sifuna-Led Linda Mwananchi Rally kicks off in Kakamega

The incident occurred shortly after the rally commenced in the county’s central grounds, causing panic and forcing some attendees to flee the scene.

50 minutes ago

Kenya

DCI Intensifies Anti-Drug Crackdown in Coast, Several Arrested in Multi-Agency Raids

Assorted unserviceable mobile phones believed to be stolen property were also seized.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Teargas Fired at Amalemba Grounds Ahead of Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi Rally in Kakamega

Anti-riot officers were deployed early at the venue as groups began gathering ahead of the anticipated political meeting.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Uncertainty clouds Sifuna’s linda mwananchi Kakamega rally

“There’s nobody who has come to my office requesting for any assistance, but we’ll assist them as much as we can,” Mahoud said.

3 hours ago

crime

6 suspected ‘panga boys’ gang members arrested in Coast security crackdown

DCI arrests six suspected ‘panga boys’ gang members in Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale, recovering weapons and narcotics in Coast security crackdown.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Police deny claim of using live bullets due to tear gas shortage

"This is fake and not true," police said in a poster on X.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Makoloo presents credentials to King Charles III, assumes office as Kenya’s High Commissioner to UK

Maurice Makoloo presents credentials to King Charles III, officially assuming office as Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK, pledging stronger trade and diplomatic ties.

4 hours ago