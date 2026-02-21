Govt Cites Budgetary Constraints for Delayed Payment of 2025 National Exam Personnel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 -The government has attributed delays in payment of contracted professionals who administered and marked the 2025 national examinations to budgetary and cash flow constraints.

In a press statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba acknowledged concerns raised by hundreds of supervisors, invigilators, examiners and security personnel over unpaid allowances.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to acknowledge the legitimate concerns raised regarding the delayed payment of contracted professionals engaged in the administration and marking of 2025 National Examinations and Assessments,” Ogamba said.

The CS recognized the critical role played by the contracted staff in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of national examinations, noting that their contribution is central to the successful execution of the examinations calendar.

The affected personnel include supervisors and invigilators who oversaw examination centres, security officers deployed to secure examination materials, as well as examiners involved in marking scripts.

According to the ministry, the delays stem from broader budgetary and cash flow challenges that have affected the release of funds.

“We wish to assure all affected professionals that payment remains a priority. The Ministry, in collaboration with the National Treasury, is actively working to resolve the matter and expedite the release of the requisite funds within the shortest time possible,” the CS said.

Ogamba expressed appreciation for the patience and professionalism of the contracted personnel during the delay and pledged that measures would be put in place to safeguard timely payment in future examination cycles.

The ministry said further updates would be communicated once the funds are released.