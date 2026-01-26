Nancy Baraza-led GBV Technical Team Proposes Nationwide CCTV Installation in Airbnbs

NAIROBI, Kenya , Jan 26 – The Gender-Based Violence (GBV) technical working group, chaired by Nancy Baraza, has recommended the installation of CCTV cameras in Airbnb accommodations and bed-and-breakfast establishments, as part of urgent measures to curb rising cases of femicide in the country.

Presenting its report to President William Ruto, the taskforce chairperson Nancy Baraza said many femicide cases occur in temporary private accommodation where there is little accountability and no proper record of occupants, making investigations difficult and enabling perpetrators to evade justice.

“We are recommending immediate installation of CCTV services in premises, especially Airbnbs and BnBs, because we found this is where most of the femicides are taking place. There is no accountability and there are no records,” Baraza said.

The taskforce described GBV and femicide as a national crisis requiring the highest level of government response, calling for urgent, coordinated and survivor-centered action led from the Presidency.

Recent investigations by the Presidential Taskforce on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide found a troubling pattern of femicides occurring in short-term accommodation facilities such as Airbnbs and bed-and-breakfasts, where perpetrators exploit weak registration systems, lack of oversight and minimal accountability.

Many victims are lured or taken to these premises under false pretences or during intimate encounters, only to be attacked, assaulted, or killed with limited evidence left behind and scant records to aid in tracking suspects.

The taskforce noted that these locations have become hotspots for gender-based violence, prompting recommendations for mandatory installation of CCTV cameras and stronger monitoring, to deter offenders and support swift investigation in the wake of such tragic incidents.

Among the key proposals is the establishment of a dedicated GBV and Femicide Police Unit to handle prevention, investigations and prosecutions.

The taskforce said GBV and femicide should be treated as distinct, high-risk offences requiring specialised skills and survivor-centred approaches, rather than being handled under general criminal investigations.

The taskforce also urged the President to personally champion a nationwide awareness campaign to define what constitutes GBV and femicide and to drive behavioural change through engagement of men, women, boys and communities, while challenging harmful cultural and patriarchal norms.

“This must be a cultural evolution that promotes gender equality, human rights and respect for all genders,” Barasa noted