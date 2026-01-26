Connect with us

EACC, FBI Launch Modern Interview Facility to Boost Anti-Corruption Efforts

EACC Chief Executive Officer, Abdi Mohamud, described the facility as a major milestone in modernizing the Commission’s investigative processes.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art interview facility aimed at strengthening Kenya’s fight against corruption.

The facility was developed with technical and financial support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Embassy in Kenya, and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL).

Speaking at the launch, EACC Chief Executive Officer, Abdi Mohamud, described the facility as a major milestone in modernizing the Commission’s investigative processes.

He thanked the partners for their ongoing support in promoting ethics, transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“This facility enhances our ability to conduct professional, efficient, and secure interviews, reinforcing the integrity of our investigations,” Mohamud said.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Mrs. Susan Burns, highlighted the importance of international collaboration in the fight against corruption, noting that the new facility will directly improve the quality and effectiveness of EACC investigations.

INL Director, Mrs. Maureen Mimnaugh, reiterated the commitment of the United States to support the Commission, emphasizing that Kenya’s long-term prosperity depends on the successful implementation of EACC’s mandate, vision, and mission.

The launch of this modern facility represents a significant step toward enhancing Kenya’s anti-corruption capacity and demonstrates the growing role of technology and international partnership in promoting accountability.

