NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Raila’s body lies in a casket outside a morgue in India ahead of repatriation

Published

NEW DELHI, India, Oct 15 — A Indian official on Wednesday laid a wreath beside the casket of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at a morgue in New Delhi, India, where his body lies ahead of repatriation to Nairobi.

Live footage from the facility showed the body arriving in a casket accompanied by two Kenyans including Odinga’s security aide Maurice Ogeta at a vigil.

The development came even as sources indicated the body was expected in Nairobi within 24 hours, with a government delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi departing for India later on Wednesday to coordinate with local authorities.

Odinga, who had travelled to India for medical treatment, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, sparking an outpouring of grief across Kenya and beyond.

President Ruto ordered the lowering of flags to hast-mast as part of a 7-day mourning period and tasked Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to lead burial preparations.

