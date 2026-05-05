Algerian, Iranian FMs discuss efforts to end Gulf escalation

ALGIERS, May 5 – Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on Monday received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts to end military escalation in the Gulf region, Algeria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Attaf reaffirmed “Algeria’s firm conviction on the need to exert all possible efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to the conflict, which has affected the entire region.”

Attaf further expressed hope that the current ceasefire would be a prelude to creating a “lasting and sustainable peace across the region,” the statement added.

Araghchi said he has reviewed efforts to revive diplomatic negotiations and end regional tensions.

A fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States, brokered by Pakistan on April 8, halted weeks of clashes triggered by earlier strikes on Iranian territory. However, no follow-up negotiations have taken place due to persistent disagreements, despite continued mediation efforts