Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Algerian, Iranian FMs discuss efforts to end Gulf escalation

Araghchi said he has reviewed efforts to revive diplomatic negotiations and end regional tensions.

Published

ALGIERS, May 5 – Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on Monday received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts to end military escalation in the Gulf region, Algeria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Attaf reaffirmed “Algeria’s firm conviction on the need to exert all possible efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to the conflict, which has affected the entire region.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Attaf further expressed hope that the current ceasefire would be a prelude to creating a “lasting and sustainable peace across the region,” the statement added.

Araghchi said he has reviewed efforts to revive diplomatic negotiations and end regional tensions.

A fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States, brokered by Pakistan on April 8, halted weeks of clashes triggered by earlier strikes on Iranian territory. However, no follow-up negotiations have taken place due to persistent disagreements, despite continued mediation efforts

In this article:
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

DCI Opens Probe into Ruai Land Dispute, Orders Construction Halt

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a probe into a disputed parcel of land in Ruai, Nairobi,...

40 minutes ago

World

US strikes Iranian fast boats as Iran attacks UAE oil facility

In early April, the US and Iran announced a ceasefire under which Iran ended its drone and missile strikes on Gulf countries including the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi Slams Ruto Allies Over Attacks on Uhuru

Muturi argued that the criticism goes beyond political disagreement, framing it instead as a deliberate attempt to silence the former Head of State.

11 hours ago

Top stories

Orengo Defends Role as ODM Demands Sh12bn in Unpaid Political Funding

Orengo said the figure now being demanded from government exists solely because of litigation he personally initiated on behalf of ODM.

11 hours ago

Kenya

Avenews and Grebe Enterprises Sign MOU to Boost Farm Inputs Supply Chain Efficiency in Kenya

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework focused on financial facilitation, timely stocking, and improved distribution systems.

12 hours ago

Kenya

Nakuru County Prioritises Learners With Special Needs in 2026 Bursary Allocation

Governor Kihika announced that the bursary allocation has increased from Sh440 million in the last financial year to Sh447 million in the 2025/2026 financial...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans in South Africa urged to Carry IDs and Avoid Risk Areas Amid Xenophobic Attacks

Kenyans in South Africa have also been advised to always carry valid identification documents to facilitate easy verification when necessary.

12 hours ago

Kenya

Owalo Says He Will Be on 2027 Ballot, Unveils Tax and Debt Reform Plan

Owalo outlined his political and economic agenda, describing it as a push for “economic liberation.”

14 hours ago