President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Kenya’s foremost statesman, great son of Africa’: Ruto mourns Raila

The President described Odinga as a colossus of Kenya’s modern politics, a tireless warrior in Kenya’s struggle for freedom and prosperity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — President William Ruto has eulogised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as “Kenya’s foremost statesman and one of Africa’s greatest sons”.

The President further described Odinga as a colossus of Kenya’s modern politics, a tireless warrior in Kenya’s struggle for freedom and prosperity.

“Raila Amolo Odinga’s name will forever be etched in the story of our Republic: A story of struggle, sacrifice, courage, rule of law, hope, and our pursuit for excellence,” he said at State House Nairobi on Wednesday. 

 He made the remarks when he formally announced Odinga’s demise while receiving treatment in India.

The President prayed for comfort of Odinga’s family and members of his party, the Orange Democratic Movement.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the President visited Odinga’s home in Karen, Nairobi, to offer his condolences.

Prior to his death, Odinga, who passed on at 80, had been receiving treatment at a hospital in India before succumbing to a cardiac arrest.

Odinga served as Kenya’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2013 during the Grand Coalition Government and was the MP for Kibera Constituency between 1992 and 2013.

He is the scion of Independence freedom fighter and Vice-President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, who died in 1994. 

He is the younger brother of Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Oginga Odinga.

7-day mourning

In honour of Odinga’s passing, President Ruto has declared a seven-day mourning period during which the National Flag shall fly at half-mast across the Republic of Kenya and in all diplomatic missions abroad.

Additionally, the President announced that Odinga will be accorded a State funeral, befitting a man of his colossal stature.

He added: “As a mark of respect, I have postponed all my public engagements in the coming days to join the nation in this period of mourning and deep reflection.”

He stated that a committee to be co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Senator Oburu has been set up to coordinate funeral arrangements.  

The President also announced that the Government of India, at the request of the Government of Kenya, has offered to facilitate the repatriation of Odinga’s remains.

Consequently, a team led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has been dispatched immediately to organise the repatriation. 

Other members of the delegation are Mama Ida Odinga, Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior) and Hassan Joho (Mining), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, Minority Leader Junet Mohamed, and family members Jaoko Oburu Odinga and Kevin Opiyo Oginga.

President Ruto called for national unity as the country mourns Mr Odinga, urging national reflection on his towering legacy and the lessons he impacted during his lifetime. 

“Let us come together, as he always urged us to do, not as rivals, but as brothers and sisters bound by a shared destiny,” he said.

