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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during a Linda Mwananchi tour of Kakamega on February 21, 2026.

Kenya

Linda Mwananchi Warns Ruto’s Tanzania Visit Could Undermine Democratic Values

The group it argued that the timing of the visit—coming after what it termed as “grave happenings” in Tanzania—raises serious concerns.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Orange Democratic Movement’s Lind Mwananchi movement has opposed the planned visit and address by William Ruto to the Parliament of Tanzania on Tuesday, describing the move as a betrayal of democratic principles.

In a strongly worded statement, the group it argued that the timing of the visit—coming after what it termed as “grave happenings” in Tanzania—raises serious concerns.

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Linda Mwananchi said that while Kenya and Tanzania have historically enjoyed cordial relations, the visit risks undermining democratic values cherished by Kenyans.

The group emphasized that the Kenyan presidency symbolizes national sovereignty and should not be used to legitimize actions perceived to violate democratic norms.

The statement criticized Tanzania’s recent general elections, claiming they fell short of credible democratic standards.

According to the group, opposition leaders faced arrests, intimidation, and violence, with the main opposition party, CHADEMA, reportedly barred from participating.

It further cited the case of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who was allegedly arrested and subjected to what the group described as a politically motivated trial.

Linda Mwananchi referenced findings by the African Union Election Observer Mission, which reportedly concluded that the election did not meet established democratic standards.

The observers highlighted issues such as ballot irregularities, internet restrictions, and an environment not conducive to a free and fair vote.

The group also pointed to concerns raised by the United Nations, including remarks by Secretary-General António Guterres, over alleged human rights violations. These reportedly included extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and mass arrests of opposition figures.

Regional observers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) were also cited as having noted low voter turnout and an uneven political playing field.

Additionally, a coalition of Western missions reportedly called for investigations into electoral violence and condemned alleged attempts to conceal evidence of abuses.

Linda Mwananchi argued that by proceeding with the visit and addressing Tanzania’s parliament, President Ruto risks conferring legitimacy on what it termed a flawed electoral process.

“Such a high-profile engagement could be interpreted as endorsing a regime whose democratic credentials are under serious question,” the statement suggested.

The group concluded by urging Kenyan leadership to align foreign policy decisions with democratic values and human rights principles, warning against actions that may undermine regional accountability.

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