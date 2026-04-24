OPINION: China’s AI surge: What it means for Africa’s digital future

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the backbone of modern economies, shaping everything from finance and healthcare to governance and security. As global competition intensifies, two dominant models have emerged — the United States’ capital-driven approach and China’s state-guided, infrastructure-led strategy. For Africa, this moment presents not just a choice between competing systems, but an opportunity to accelerate its own digital transformation by drawing lessons from both, particularly China’s fast-evolving and increasingly influential AI ecosystem.

China’s rise in artificial intelligence has been both deliberate and transformative. Backed by strong policy direction, sustained investment, and an integrated approach to technology development, China has built one of the world’s most dynamic AI ecosystems. What sets it apart is not only innovation, but implementation — the ability to move from concept to real-world deployment at scale. From smart cities and digital payments to logistics and healthcare, AI in China is already embedded in everyday life.

For Africa, where the need for scalable and practical solutions is urgent, this approach offers valuable lessons.

Unlike the US model, which is largely driven by private tech giants operating within a commercial framework, China’s model combines state guidance with enterprise innovation, allowing for rapid rollout of infrastructure and services. This has enabled Chinese companies to extend their footprint across Africa, supporting digital connectivity through fibre networks, data centres, and increasingly, AI-enabled platforms.

The appeal of this model is clear. It is cost-effective, adaptable, and focused on delivery. In many African countries, Chinese-backed projects have accelerated access to digital infrastructure that might otherwise have taken years to develop. In the AI space, this translates into opportunities to adopt technologies that enhance public service delivery, improve financial inclusion, and drive efficiency in sectors such as agriculture and transport.

Importantly, China’s strength in manufacturing and supply chains — particularly in batteries and hardware — positions it as a key enabler of affordable AI solutions. This has lowered the barrier to entry for countries seeking to embrace advanced technologies without prohibitive costs.

For Africa, the real opportunity lies not in choosing one model over the other, but in leveraging the strengths of both while building its own capacity.

China’s approach offers a particularly strong foundation for this. Its focus on infrastructure, affordability, and implementation aligns closely with Africa’s development priorities. More importantly, Chinese partnerships have increasingly emphasised localisation — working with African governments, businesses, and institutions to deploy solutions that are responsive to local needs.

This opens the door for a more collaborative model of growth.

Across the continent, local innovators are already beginning to harness AI to solve uniquely African challenges. From mobile-based health diagnostics to language technologies for indigenous communities and precision agriculture tools, there is a growing ecosystem of homegrown solutions. When combined with accessible infrastructure and investment, such as that provided through Chinese partnerships, these innovations have the potential to scale rapidly.

This is where Africa’s digital future can truly take shape — at the intersection of global collaboration and local ingenuity.

To fully realise this potential, several priorities stand out. Strengthening digital infrastructure remains critical, and here, continued partnership with China can play a pivotal role. Investment in skills development is equally important, ensuring that African talent is equipped to build, manage, and innovate within AI ecosystems. Clear data governance frameworks will also be essential, not as a barrier to growth, but as a foundation for trust and sustainable development.

Ultimately, China’s AI surge should be seen not as a challenge, but as an opportunity.

It demonstrates what is possible when strategic focus, investment, and execution align. For Africa, it offers a pathway to leapfrog traditional development stages and embrace a digital future that is both inclusive and transformative.

The global AI race is well underway. But Africa’s role in it need not be passive. By engaging with partners like China, learning from global models, and investing in its own capabilities, the continent can shape a digital trajectory that reflects its ambitions and unlocks its full potential in the age of artificial intelligence.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.