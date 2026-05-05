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Senate Debates withdrawal of ex-President Uhuru’s Benefits

The motion comes just days after Uhuru in a phone address to Jubilee delegates in Narok accused President William Ruto of trying to silence him.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – The debate surrounding a controversial plan to strip former President Uhuru Kenyatta of his retirement benefits is expected to escalate today, with leaders set to intensify exchanges in the Senate after a motion by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

The motion, tabled on Monday, has already triggered a political storm, pitting government allies against the Jubilee party over whether the former Head of State should continue enjoying state benefits while remaining active in politics.

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The motion comes just days after Uhuru in a phone address to Jubilee delegates in Narok accused President William Ruto of trying to silence him.

“The law states that if a president retires and fails to leave politics, the government, through Parliament, has the power to remove those retirement benefits,” he said.

According to the proposal, any funds recovered from withdrawn benefits should be redirected to serve the interests and welfare of the people of Kenya.

The Presidential Retirement Benefits Act envisions former heads of state as non-partisan figures who offer advisory support rather than engage in day-to-day political mobilisation. Cherargei argues that this threshold has been breached.

“These actions, if established, amount to active engagement in political party activities contrary to the spirit and letter of the Act,” the motion reads in part.

The push comes amid sustained criticism of Kenyatta by leaders allied to President William Ruto, who accuse him of undermining the government while continuing to enjoy state-funded privileges.

Jubilee leaders incluiding Fred Matiangi have strongly pushed back, defending Uhuru’s right to speak and participate in national discourse.

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