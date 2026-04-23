Kenya calls for high-integrity climate financing mechanisms in Berlin talks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kenya has urged the adoption of innovative, high-integrity financing mechanisms to unlock private capital for climate action in developing economies.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa made the call while addressing global leaders at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue 2026 in Berlin.

Barasa said Kenya is prioritising tools such as carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, alongside the operationalisation of a National Carbon Registry, to enhance transparency and credibility in emissions trading.

“To unlock greater climate financing, I emphasised the need for innovative, high-integrity mechanisms to mobilise private capital in developing economies,” she said.

She added that Kenya is also scaling up green bonds, first-loss guarantees, and climate investment funds to attract more investment into the sector.

The Cabinet Secretary highlighted Kenya’s growing leadership in renewable energy, noting that a significant share of the country’s electricity is generated from clean sources such as geothermal and wind.

“We are now focused on accelerating electrification, particularly in the transport sector, through targeted measures such as differentiated electricity tariffs to support electric mobility and improve grid efficiency,” she said.

‘Close the gap’

Barasa noted that the government is strengthening regional power connectivity, expanding battery energy storage systems, and investing in workforce reskilling to support a resilient, future-ready energy system.

Her remarks were delivered during a high-level session themed “Accelerating Implementation to Close the Gaps,” where she reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to translating climate pledges into practical, scalable solutions.

“Our approach remains anchored in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, positioning climate action as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and sustainable development,” she said.

Barasa also called for enhanced global collaboration, technology transfer, and equitable partnerships to ensure developing countries play a central role in the global green transition.

“Kenya remains steadfast in championing bold, inclusive, and results-driven climate action on the global stage. Our commitment is clear: to turn ambition into tangible outcomes that improve livelihoods and secure a sustainable future,” she said.

The Petersberg Climate Dialogue brings together ministers and climate leaders from around the world to build momentum ahead of major global climate negotiations, focusing on bridging the gap between ambition and implementation.