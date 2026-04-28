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The restoration drive will be led by global environmental champion Antoine Moses, a Guinness World Record holder recognized for planting 23,060 trees within 24 hours/Forestry Department

Sustainability Watch

Guinness World Record Holder to Lead Historic 24-Hour Mangrove Restoration Drive in Mombasa

 Mangrove restoration is considered particularly critical due to its role in protecting coastlines, supporting marine biodiversity, and enhancing carbon sequestration

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28-Kenya is set to host a landmark environmental initiative as a Guinness World Record holder spearheads a massive mangrove restoration campaign along the coast.

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The State Department for Forestry has announced that Kenya will host a historic 24-hour mangrove restoration effort at the Mirarani Site in Tudor Creek, Mombasa County, from April 30 to May 1, 2026.

The initiative will bring together government agencies, conservation organizations, and local communities in a coordinated environmental exercise aimed at restoring degraded coastal ecosystems.

The restoration drive will be led by global environmental champion Antoine Moses, a Guinness World Record holder recognized for planting 23,060 trees within 24 hours.

During the upcoming event, the team will attempt to plant 40,000 mangrove propagules in a single day under real coastal conditions, an ambitious target that organizers say reflects Kenya’s growing leadership in climate and conservation efforts.

“The effort brings together the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Kenya Forest Service, the EarthLungs Reforestation Foundation, Veritree, County Government of Mombasa, and local communities in a coordinated restoration exercise under real coastal conditions,” The Forestry Department said.

Officials noted that the restoration exercise forms part of Kenya’s broader environmental agenda under the government’s flagship 15 Billion Tree Growing Programme, which aims to increase forest and tree cover across the country.

 Mangrove restoration is considered particularly critical due to its role in protecting coastlines, supporting marine biodiversity, and enhancing carbon sequestration.

Mangroves serve as natural barriers against coastal erosion and storm surges while also providing breeding grounds for fish and other marine life that sustain local livelihoods.

The State Department for Forestry described the event as a defining global environmental moment and extended an open invitation to citizens, partners, and the international community to witness and participate in the restoration effort.

“This initiative reinforces Kenya’s leadership in climate action while advancing the 15 Billion Tree Growing Programme through restoration of degraded coastal ecosystems, protection of biodiversity, enhancement of carbon sequestration, and support to sustainable livelihoods,” the department said.

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