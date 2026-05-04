Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Ruto to Address Tanzanian Parliament in Rare Diplomatic Gesture During State Visit

Ruto will hold talks with his counterpart, President Samia Suluhu, beginning with a private meeting before leading joint bilateral discussions involving delegations from both sides.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – President William Ruto is in Tanzania for a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the neighbouring countries.

During the visit, Ruto will hold talks with his counterpart, President Samia Suluhu, beginning with a private meeting before leading joint bilateral discussions involving delegations from both sides.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The talks are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and transport—sectors seen as critical to advancing integration within the East African Community.

Officials say the visit will also provide an opportunity to review ongoing partnerships while identifying new areas of collaboration. The two leaders are expected to address the press following their engagements.

Several cooperation agreements and Memoranda of Understanding are set to be signed, underscoring renewed efforts to boost joint development initiatives.

Ruto and Suluhu will also attend a Kenya-Tanzania Business Forum, bringing together private sector players to explore opportunities for expanding cross-border trade and investment.

A key highlight of the trip will be Ruto’s address to Tanzania’s Parliament in Dodoma on Tuesday morning—an uncommon diplomatic honour that signals growing ties between the two nations.

In a notice to lawmakers, Mussa Azzan Zungu confirmed the address, urging Members of Parliament to attend the sitting.

Analysts note that such invitations for a sitting head of state to speak before a foreign legislature are rare and typically reflect strong bilateral relations and shared strategic interests.

Ruto is expected to conclude the visit later on Tuesday, as both Kenya and Tanzania continue efforts to deepen regional cooperation and unlock economic potential within the East African bloc.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Cherargei tables motion to Slash Uhuru’s Retirement Benefits Over Alleged Political Activity

The motion, now before the Senate, calls for a review of the benefits granted to Former President Kenyatta.

26 minutes ago

Kenya

Matiang’i Defends Uhuru, Slams Ruto Allies Over “Indecent Attacks”

Matiang’i accused government leaders of lowering the bar of public discourse and diverting attention from pressing national issues.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Linda Mwananchi Warns Ruto’s Tanzania Visit Could Undermine Democratic Values

The group it argued that the timing of the visit—coming after what it termed as “grave happenings” in Tanzania—raises serious concerns.

1 hour ago

Headlines

Ruto: Kanjama ‘Up to the Task’ as New LSK President

"We have been on the same side sometimes, we have been on different sides sometimes depending on the season and the subject and all...

3 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Ruto challenges new Judges to choose right over easy

President Ruto urges judges to do what is right, not easy, as Kenya swears in new judges in a major Judiciary boost.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Africa Forward Summit to Explore New Financing Models for Continental Security, Foreign Affairs Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — The upcoming Africa Forward Summit is expected to advance high-level dialogue on institutional frameworks, financing mechanisms, and international partnerships...

6 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Inside Israel’s roaming climate lab tracking Africa’s invisible data crisis

A mobile Israeli climate lab in Kenya is capturing real-time data to close Africa’s climate knowledge gap and improve global models.

6 hours ago

crime

Four Arrested After Failed Attempt to Steal Jet Fuel at Wilson Airport

The DCI said officers from the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) intercepted a suspicious vehicle within the airport precincts, uncovering what authorities described as...

7 hours ago