India–Africa Summit Signals Strategic Reset in Trade, Energy and Global South Partnerships

A decade in geopolitics can redraw alliances, reshape priorities and redefine opportunity. Since the third India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) in 2015, both India and Africa have undergone profound economic and strategic transformation. India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, while Africa has steadily consolidated its position as a continent of immense opportunity, driven by a young population, expanding markets and vast natural resources.

Against this backdrop, the delay in convening the fourth IAFS has been notable. Given the depth of historical ties and the scale of mutual interests, the summit ideally should have taken place years earlier. Nonetheless, its scheduled return on May 31 in New Delhi comes at a pivotal moment—offering both sides a chance to recalibrate and deepen engagement in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

The India–Africa Forum Summit remains the apex platform for bilateral engagement, covering political, economic, security and cultural cooperation. Its revival signals more than routine diplomacy; it reflects a recognition that India–Africa relations must evolve to match the shifting contours of global power and economic opportunity.

At the heart of this engagement lies development partnership. Africa is the largest recipient of India’s overseas development assistance, with more than $10 billion extended through Lines of Credit across 41 countries. These investments have prioritised critical sectors—from power and transport to agriculture and digital connectivity—aligning closely with Africa’s own development agenda. Beyond infrastructure, India has invested heavily in human capital, offering over 70,000 scholarships and training opportunities since 2015. Institutions such as the IIT campus in Zanzibar and the National Forensic Sciences University in Uganda underscore a long-term commitment to skills development and knowledge transfer.

Trade and investment form another pillar of this relationship. With cumulative investments exceeding $80 billion, India has positioned itself as a key economic partner. Its Duty-Free Tariff Preference scheme, which grants access to over 98 per cent of tariff lines for least developed countries, has provided a pathway for African exports into Indian markets. At the same time, Indian companies have expanded their footprint across African agriculture and manufacturing, supporting value addition and industrial growth.

Security cooperation has also deepened. India’s longstanding contribution to UN peacekeeping missions in Africa, alongside initiatives such as the India–Africa Defence Ministers’ Conclave and joint military exercises, reflects a shared commitment to stability. Maritime collaboration—anchored in India’s MAHASAGAR vision—has expanded to include anti-piracy operations, port development and blue economy initiatives, particularly critical for Africa’s coastal states.

On the global stage, India has consistently positioned itself as an advocate for Africa. Its role in securing African Union membership in the G20, supporting African inclusion in BRICS, and backing reform of the UN Security Council underscores a broader ambition to strengthen Global South cooperation.

Yet the most compelling dimension of the renewed engagement lies in future potential. Africa’s vast reserves of critical minerals—essential for the global energy transition—are increasingly central to global competition. At the same time, the continent is emerging as a strategic supplier of crude oil and fertilisers, both critical to India’s economic stability. For India, securing long-term partnerships in energy and mining is no longer optional; it is a strategic imperative.

Equally, Africa represents a growing consumer market that Indian exporters cannot afford to overlook, particularly in a world defined by trade disruptions and protectionism. A deeper alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area could unlock new trade corridors and strengthen economic integration.

However, the success of this partnership will depend on execution. It requires moving beyond traditional aid and trade frameworks towards genuine industrial collaboration, technology transfer and value addition within Africa. It also demands a clear differentiation in approach—one that prioritises mutual benefit, sustainability and respect for local priorities.

The upcoming summit, therefore, is more than a diplomatic event. It is an opportunity to redefine India–Africa relations for a new era—one anchored in shared growth, strategic alignment and a collective vision for the Global South.