Grief, songs and chaos at Raila Odinga’s Karen home as mourners stream in

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — The air around Raila Odinga’s Karen home was thick with grief, disbelief, and the haunting echoes of mournful songs as news of the former Prime Minister’s death swept through the country and beyond.

By mid-morning, a steady stream of mourners — supporters, politicians, diplomats, and ordinary Kenyans — had converged on the leafy compound, many still struggling to come to terms with the loss of the man who, for decades, embodied Kenya’s democratic struggle.

Inside the compound, the scene was raw and emotional.

Supporters wept openly, chanting liberation songs that once energized Odinga’s political rallies but now carried the heavy cadence of sorrow.

The songs — half mournful, half defiant — captured the raw emotions of a people whose political and emotional compass had suddenly vanished.

Others broke into spontaneous prayers, clutching portraits of the man they fondly called Baba.

Efforts by family members and leaders to calm the crowd were overwhelmed by waves of emotion.

A woman breaks down in tears outside Raila Odinga’s residence as mourners continue to stream in/CFM/Charles Adede

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga attempted to address the mourners, but her words were drowned out by cries of anguish.

When Ida Odinga, Raila’s widow, emerged from the house, the atmosphere shifted — an audible gasp rippled through the crowd.

She, however, could not address the mourners due to the screams and the chaotic environment.

Young and old gather at the Karen compound, united in mourning Kenya’s long-serving opposition leader/CFM/Charles Adede

The family’s attempt at a press briefing was later abandoned as grief overtook composure.

Security around the compound was tight.

Dozens of police officers lined the roads leading to the residence, their presence doing little to restrain the mourners who gathered at the gates, singing and wailing in unison.

Supporters sing and weep as they pay tribute to Raila Odinga, a leader many fondly called “Baba.”/CFM/Charles Adede

Earlier, President William Ruto had arrived at the home, leading a government delegation to condole with the Odinga family.

The Head of State was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, several Cabinet Secretaries, and senior government officials.

Inside, the President embraced Mama Ida Odinga before holding a brief private meeting with family members.

Top ODM figures, including Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and several legislators, were also present — their faces solemn as they received visitors and tried to maintain order amid the crush of mourners.

Earlier in the day, President Ruto had convened an extraordinary National Security Council meeting at State House, followed by a special Cabinet session to deliberate on the nation’s response to Odinga’s death.

Across the country, shock and sorrow were palpable.

In Kisumu, Odinga’s political stronghold, thousands poured into the streets, waving flags, lighting candles, and chanting his name.

Business came to a standstill as residents gathered in impromptu vigils, some holding placards that read, “Farewell Baba.”

Internationally, messages of condolence poured in from leaders across Africa and beyond.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema, and IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu all paid tribute to Odinga’s legacy — describing him as a Pan-African statesman, democrat, and visionary leader whose ideals transcended borders.

Dr. Workneh perhaps captured the mood best:

“Today, Africa mourns the loss of one of its most iconic sons. His lifelong struggle for democracy and justice inspired generations across our continent.”

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed Odinga as “a towering statesman whose ideals shaped democratic movements across the continent.”

Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh called his death “a loss not just for Kenya but for Africa,” while Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema remembered him as “a steadfast advocate for democracy whose influence will endure for generations.”

Back in Karen, as the sun dipped behind the trees, the wailing continued.

Groups of supporters held hands in prayer; others sat quietly under the trees — eyes glazed, faces streaked with tears.

For many, it was more than the passing of a leader. It was the end of an era — the silencing of a voice that, for over four decades, had defined Kenya’s political conscience.