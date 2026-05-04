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Muturi Slams Ruto Allies Over Attacks on Uhuru

Muturi argued that the criticism goes beyond political disagreement, framing it instead as a deliberate attempt to silence the former Head of State.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has issued a scathing rebuke of leaders allied to President William Ruto, accusing them of orchestrating a sustained campaign to discredit former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, the former National Assembly Speaker condemned what he described as escalating and coordinated attacks against Kenyatta, warning that they undermine constitutional order and democratic norms.

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“The sustained and increasingly hostile attacks directed at retired President Uhuru Kenyatta by leaders within the Kenya Kwanza administration must come to an immediate end,” Muturi said.

“These actions are reckless, unnecessary and represent a direct affront to constitutional democracy.”

Muturi argued that the criticism goes beyond political disagreement, framing it instead as a deliberate attempt to silence the former Head of State and deflect attention from governance challenges.

“They are a calculated attempt to silence a former Head of State and curtail his political rights guaranteed to every Kenyan,” he said, adding that leadership requires accountability rather than “scapegoating”.

He took issue with what he termed as a misrepresentation of the role of retired leaders, noting that across Africa and globally, former presidents continue to participate in public life without restriction.

“Kenya does not exist in isolation. Across the continent and the world, retired leaders remain active participants in national and global affairs,” Muturi said.

In a direct swipe at the President, Muturi alleged that the attacks were being driven from the top, urging Ruto to rein in his allies.

“We know that you, Mr President, are behind the continued deployment of your proxies to attack and vilify H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said. “You must rein in your operatives and restore order within your ranks.”

The Democratic Party leader also invoked constitutional protections for retired heads of state, warning that any attempt to interfere with their rights and benefits would be unlawful.

“Any attempt to intimidate or undermine these protections is unconstitutional, null and void, and unacceptable,” he said.

Muturi further cautioned against what he described as growing political intolerance, saying no political formation has the authority to dictate the internal affairs or alliances of another.

“No one will choose partners for us, just as we do not choose partners for others,” he said.

He called  for a return to civility in public discourse, urging leaders to embrace issue-based politics.

“Kenya deserves mature, respectful engagement—not intimidation, propaganda or vendetta,” Muturi said.

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