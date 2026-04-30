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EDUCATION

Alliance Girls board faces axe over Sh25m Dubai trip scandal

A luxury Dubai trip, illegal fees, and rising parent anger, Alliance Girls is now at the center of a major education scandal shaking top school leadership.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – The Ministry of Education Kenya has directed the Teachers Service Commission to dissolve the Board of Management of Alliance Girls High School over the approval of a controversial Sh25 million five-day Dubai trip for staff.

In a letter dated April 29, 2026, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said investigations uncovered serious financial and administrative breaches at the top national school.

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The Ministry says the board approved a budget with non-essential and unrealistic expenditures, including the costly foreign trip, raising concerns over how school funds are being used.

At the same time, the probe found that parents were being charged illegal extra fees, pushing the total amount to Sh120,179, far above the approved Sh53,558.

“It has been established that the Principal… has presided over the implementation of an unauthorised fees structure,” Ogamba said.

The Ministry noted that the extra charges were introduced without the approval of the Cabinet Secretary, which is required by law under the Basic Education Act.

“The unauthorised fees structure was imposed without the approval of the Cabinet Secretary… and is therefore contrary to the law,” the CS stated.

The findings also point to weak oversight by the school’s board, which the Ministry now blames for allowing questionable spending and approving a budget that placed a heavy burden on parents.

“The Principal facilitated the adoption and implementation of a budget containing non-essential and unrealistic expenditure items,” the letter reads.

Following the findings, the Ministry has recommended firm action, not just against the principal, Mrs. Margaret Njeru, but also against the board that approved the spending.

“We recommend that the Teachers Service Commission institutes appropriate disciplinary action,” Ogamba directed.

The move signals a tougher stance by the government on school management and the rising cost of education, with parents expected to welcome the crackdown on illegal levies and misuse of funds.

The Teachers Service Commission had not issued an official response by the time of publication.

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