Tanzanian MPs Pray for Ruto’s 2027 Re-election After Parliament Address

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5- Tanzanian lawmakers on Tuesday offered prayers for President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027, in a show of political goodwill following his address to their Parliament in Dodoma.

Speaking during the session, Ikungi West MP Emmanuel Kingu led the remarks, telling the House that Tanzanians would continue to support Kenya and wish its leadership well in the next electoral cycle.

“I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Kenyans did not make a mistake in electing President Ruto in 2022. Our borders cannot divide us. Tell Kenyans we regard them as our brothers and sisters and we will continue to stand with you,” Kingu said.

Turning directly to the Kenyan Head of State, the legislator invoked faith, noting that Tanzania had confidence in its own leadership under President Samia Suluhu Hassan and would, in the same spirit, pray for Ruto’s success in the upcoming polls. He capped his remarks by reciting a Bible verse in support of the President.

The comments came moments after Ruto addressed the Tanzanian Parliament, where he praised President Samia’s leadership following her election in October 2025 and called for stronger regional cooperation.

Ruto was in Tanzania on a two-day state visit that began on May 4, aimed at strengthening diplomatic and trade ties between the two countries.

In his address, he highlighted the importance of regional integration, pointing to key infrastructure and energy projects, including a planned multi-billion-shilling oil refinery in Tanga.

The speech also marked a historic milestone, making Ruto only the second foreign head of state to address Tanzania’s Parliament since independence, after Kenya’s former president Daniel arap Moi in 2002.

Disruptive Activism

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan had called for coordinated action between Kenya and Tanzania to counter what she described as disruptive activism, urging a firm approach against individuals she accused of exploiting democracy to incite unrest.

Speaking during President William Ruto’s State visit, Suluhu said the issue of cross-border activism and youth-led protests had featured prominently in her discussions with the Kenyan leader.

“When evils occur in Kenya, they are our evils; let us cooperate to remove them. When evils occur in Tanzania, it is the same,” Suluhu said.

“We were discussing how to deal with these ill-mannered children of ours who call themselves Gen Z… going everywhere claiming to fight for democracy, yet they cause chaos, burn things, and disturb their governments.”

She called for a unified regional stance, saying authorities in both countries should not differentiate between nationalities when dealing with activists perceived to be fomenting unrest.

“We have to stand firm on these people. If they come to me, I will deal with them; if they come to you, deal with them so they behave,” she said, adding that democracy should not be used as a pretext to destabilize governments or destroy property.

Suluhu also argued that democratic systems should reflect local traditions and contexts rather than external models.

“The word democracy should not spoil our countries, our traditions or our customs. Democracy has no single formula,” she said.

Her remarks come against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny over how East African governments are responding to youth-led protests and dissent.

Both Kenya and Tanzania have in recent years faced criticism from rights groups over crackdowns on activists.

In Kenya, protests against the 2024 finance bill, largely driven by Gen Z activists, were met with a heavy police response, drawing condemnation from civil society and international observers.

A recent report by Freedom House has further intensified debate, placing Kenya and Tanzania among countries accused of engaging in transnational repression, including cross-border targeting of political dissidents.

The report cited incidents such as the 2024 rendition of Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye and the brief abduction of Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai in Nairobi, raising concerns about growing regional security cooperation being used to silence critics.

According to the watchdog, at least 54 governments globally have engaged in such practices, with East Africa emerging as a key hotspot.

Suluhu’s comments also echo her previous warnings following Tanzania’s 2025 general election, where she pledged to safeguard national stability “at all cost” after violent post-election protests and allegations of foreign interference.

While the Tanzanian leader framed her remarks as necessary for maintaining order and protecting sovereignty, critics argue that such rhetoric risks undermining democratic freedoms and civic space.

Kenyan opposition figures were quick to react. Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General Edwin Sifuna defended activism as a cornerstone of democracy.

“If they say we should be beaten, then so be it, we will defend democracy, even as the so-called ‘undisciplined youth,’” Sifuna wrote on social media platform X.

Ruto, who is on a two-day State visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in trade, infrastructure and regional cooperation, did not directly address Suluhu’s remarks on activists during the joint appearance.

Rights advocates have warned that increased coordination between states in addressing dissent could erode civil liberties and Kenya’s long-standing role as a regional refuge for exiled activists.