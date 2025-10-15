Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto declares week-long mourning for Raila, national flag to fly at half-mast

President Ruto confirmed that Odinga will be accorded a State Funeral with full honors, in recognition of his decades-long service to the nation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 — President William Ruto has declared a seven-day period of national mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as a foremost statesman and one of Africa’s greatest sons.

In a solemn national address from State House, the President announced that the national flag will fly at half-mast across the country and at all Kenyan missions abroad in honor of the late opposition leader, who died earlier today in Kochi, India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Kenya, Africa, and the world mourn the passing of a giant of democracy, a fearless freedom fighter, and a tireless warrior for good governance. Raila Odinga’s name will forever be etched in the story of our Republic — a story of struggle, sacrifice, courage, and hope,” President Ruto said.

President Ruto confirmed that Odinga will be accorded a State Funeral with full honors, in recognition of his decades-long service to the nation.

He announced the formation of a funeral committee co-chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga to coordinate all arrangements in consultation with the Odinga family.

The Government of India, at the request of the Kenyan government, has offered to facilitate the repatriation of Raila Odinga’s remains.

Mudavadi departs for India

A high-level delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi — including Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen and Hassan Joho — has departed for India to oversee the process. Odinga’s widow, Mama Ida Odinga, is also part of the delegation.

President Ruto paid glowing tribute to Raila’s enduring legacy, describing him as a once-in-a-generation leader whose ideals transcended politics.

“He endured detention and persecution so that this nation might know and enjoy democracy. His voice spoke for the oppressed, his conviction inspired generations, and his vision shaped the course of our history,” he stated.

The President lauded Odinga’s lifelong commitment to justice, equity, and freedom, recalling his central role in the struggle for multi-party democracy and constitutional reform.

“He was a colossus of Kenya’s modern politics, a patriot of uncommon courage, a Pan-Africanist, and a unifier who sought peace and unity above power and self-gain,” he said.

Detention, constitutional reform and handshakes: Raila Odinga bows out at 80 » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)

President Ruto appealed to Kenyans to come together in unity during the mourning period, saying Odinga’s passing should remind the nation of shared values and a common destiny.

“Let us come together, as he always urged us to do — not as rivals but as brothers and sisters bound by a shared destiny,” Ruto said. “Raila offered a compelling model of principled politics. At critical moments in our nation’s journey, he always put Kenya first.”

He added that all his public engagements will be suspended during the mourning period and encouraged other public leaders to do the same as a mark of respect.

The President called on Kenyans to reflect on Raila’s life, his struggle, and his contribution to Kenya’s democracy.

“We have lost a beacon of courage, a tower of principle, and a father of our democracy. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” President Ruto stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ida Odinga describes late husband Raila as ‘half-German’ during envoy’s condolence visit

German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth said he was struck by Ida’s remark when he visited the Odinga family to express his condolences following...

11 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: President Ruto issues proclamation on Raila’s death

President William Ruto is expected to issue an official proclamation on Raila Odinga's death at State House, Nairobi.

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

From fierce opponents to handshake brothers: Uhuru remembers Raila

Baba, as we fondly referred to him, was a man who made you sharpen your own ideas, compelling you to defend your positions with...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto Leads Government Delegation to Raila’s Home in Karen

Odinga had signed a working agreement with Ruto, which led to several ODM leaders being appointed to the Cabinet.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Pan-Africanist, iconic African son’: African leaders mourn Raila Odinga

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his government’s solidarity with Kenya during what he described as a moment of “profound loss.”

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Understanding State Funerals in Kenya — law or custom?

While many of the protocols surrounding State Funerals are well-established by tradition and executive practice, Kenya does not as of now have a single...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila has always been the glue that held our country together: Atwoli

Atwoli stated that the former Prime Minister consistently rose above divisions to unite Kenyans.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula adjourns House as Ruto chairs key security session on Raila death

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula invoked his authority under Standing Order 1 to halt House proceedings, directing Members of Parliament to reconvene later in the afternoon...

3 hours ago