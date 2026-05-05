US strikes Iranian fast boats as Iran attacks UAE oil facility

In early April, the US and Iran announced a ceasefire under which Iran ended its drone and missile strikes on Gulf countries including the UAE, but few vessels have been able to transit the strait since then. The US also imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump said: “We’ve shot down seven small boats or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ boats. It’s all they have left.” The US military said it had used helicopters to attack the boats.

Iranian state media later disputed Trump’s announcement that the US had struck the speed boats. Citing a military source, the Tasnim news agency reported that two small cargo vessels had been hit instead, killing five civilians.

The US earlier said navy destroyers and US-flagged merchant ships sailed through the strait on Monday. Iran called the claims “entirely false”, with its military saying it fired warning shots at a US warship. The US military denied this.