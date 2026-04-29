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While power outages are not uncommon in Kenya, the sudden darkness at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) took many by surprise and escalated into widespread public frustration and anger.
While power outages are not uncommon in Kenya, the sudden darkness at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) took many by surprise and escalated into widespread public frustration and anger.
Kenya Power attributed the nationwide power outage to a "system disturbance."

Kenya

Kenya Power announces planned outages across multiple regions on April 30

In Nairobi, parts of Lang’ata will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting areas including Muiri Lane, Galleria Mall, KWS Headquarters, Lang’ata Barracks, Jambo Estate, Tamarind, Carnivore area, and surrounding estates.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 — Kenya Power has issued a planned power interruption notice affecting several counties across the country on Thursday, April 30, as part of scheduled network maintenance.

In a notice released Wednesday evening, the utility said the outages will take place at different times across Nairobi and other regions to facilitate system upgrades and improve reliability.

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In Nairobi, parts of Lang’ata will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting areas including Muiri Lane, Galleria Mall, KWS Headquarters, Lang’ata Barracks, Jambo Estate, Tamarind, Carnivore area, and surrounding estates.

Other parts of the capital set to be affected during the same hours include Donholm and Savannah estates.

Key installations such as Total Energies Donholm, several banks, Equity Afya Hospital, and residential estates in Donholm Phase 5 and 8 will also be impacted.

In neighboring Kajiado County, parts of Rongai along Magadi Road—including areas near major petrol stations, Kware Market, and The Nairobi Women’s Hospital will be without power between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In Kisumu County, the interruption will affect parts of Chulaimbo from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including Chulaimbo and Masaba hospitals and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, areas around Kagumo High School and Kirichu market will face a longer outage running from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., impacting schools, markets, and residential estates.

Parts of Runda in Kiambu County are also scheduled for a blackout between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In the Coast region, several areas in Mombasa County including Kongowea, Bombolulu, and Ziwa la Ng’ombe will be affected during the day-long interruption.

Additional outages are planned in parts of Tana River, Kwale, and Taita Taveta counties, including entire towns such as Taveta and Kirumbi.

Kenya Power said the maintenance works are part of ongoing efforts to enhance network performance and service delivery.

Customers have been advised to plan accordingly and treat all power lines as live during the interruption period.

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