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Taita Taveta Senate aspirant Eng. John Mruttu presents a petition seeking reforms to customary land and succession laws to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi/John Mruttu

NATIONAL NEWS

Mruttu presents land reform petition to end succession injustices

During talks with Speaker Wetang’ula, Mruttu outlined a reform vision anchored on simplifying inheritance processes, reducing reliance on lengthy court procedures and ensuring dignified, accessible land ownership.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 — Taita Taveta Senate aspirant and the county’s inaugural Governor Eng. John Mruttu, has called for urgent reforms to Kenya’s customary land and succession laws, framing the push as a long-overdue step toward restoring justice and unlocking economic potential at the grassroots.

Speaking after formally presenting a petition to amend the laws to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Mruttu said the initiative targets systemic barriers that have historically locked widows, orphans and young people out of inherited land.

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“This marks the first—and very significant—step in the journey to correct injustices that have affected many Kenyan families for years,” he said, adding that the process is already underway following the scheduling of a parliamentary mention date.

Mruttu described the current succession framework as “expensive, complex and painfully slow,” arguing that it has left vulnerable groups unable to access or develop land that is rightfully theirs.

“For far too long, widows, orphans and our youth have suffered under a rigid legal system—unable to own, use or develop land that is rightfully theirs,” he said.

Simplified process

He outlined a reform vision anchored on simplifying inheritance processes, reducing reliance on lengthy court procedures and ensuring dignified, accessible land ownership.

“Our vision is clear: a Kenya where a widow will not be forced to endure legal hardship to secure her home, where an orphan is not denied inheritance, and where a young person can build a future on inherited land without prolonged court battles,” he added.

Mobilising pension savings for development without risking workers’ futures

The former governor argued that land reform is a critical enabler of broader economic transformation, including agriculture, housing and enterprise development.

By simplifying inheritance and ownership processes, he said, Kenya can unlock dormant land assets, stimulate agribusiness and create opportunities for youth employment—especially in counties like Taita Taveta.

“This is about restoring dignity. It is about opening up agricultural, business and economic opportunities. This is justice,” Mruttu said.

As the legislative process begins, he expressed confidence that the reforms will gain momentum, positioning land rights as a cornerstone of inclusive growth.

“The journey has begun—and together, we will see it through to the end,” he said.

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