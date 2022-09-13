Connect with us

President Ruto wheb he took the oath of office. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Ruto Accorded 21-gun-military salute after Taking Oath of Office

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto was on Tuesday accorded a 21-gun salute after he was officially sworn into office as Kenya’s fifth head of state.

President Ruto was sworn in by Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Ruto will be deputized by Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto now takes over the reins of power from the former head of State Uhuru Kenyatta whose 10-year tour of duty came to an end Tuesday following the official handing-over Ceremony at the Kasarani stadium.

During the ceremony, the ex-President handed over the instruments of power to his successor flanked by Chief of Defence Forces Robert Kibochi.

Kenyatta handed over to Ruto the 2010 constitution and the ceremonial Presidential ceremonial sword made of stainless steel coated with gold in a brief ceremony amidst jubilation from Kenyans.

Despite the frosty relationship between President Ruto and his former boss Uhuru Kenyatta, the two leaders met Monday at State House after months of animosity between the two former allies turned foes.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Ruto President-Elect on August 15 before Ruto’s main challenger Raila Odinga challenged his win at the Supreme Court.

However, on September 5, Kenya’s Country’s Apex Court upheld Ruto’s victory in the August 9 presidential election, ending weeks of political uncertainty in the country.

In a unanimous decision, the seven-judge bench dismissed Odinga’s petition dealing a blow to his quest to ascend to the presidency.

Odinga who is currently out of the country and his running mate Martha Karua did not attend the ceremony.

