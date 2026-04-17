University Student Charged Over Alleged WhatsApp Hacking of Journalist

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 — A university student was on Friday charged with hacking into the WhatsApp account of a journalist, in a case highlighting the growing threat of cybercrime.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the suspect was arraigned before Mombasa Resident Magistrate Green Odera, where he faced multiple charges under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018.

He is charged with unauthorized access, contrary to Section 14(1), and access with intent to commit a further offence under Section 15, for allegedly infiltrating the journalist’s WhatsApp account with intent to commit theft.

He also faces charges of identity theft and impersonation under Section 29 of the Act, for allegedly using the journalist’s identity to defraud unsuspecting contacts.

The court heard that on April 14, 2026, the accused was found in possession of 39 Safaricom SIM card passwords suspected to have been fraudulently obtained and used in related offences.

The student pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Purity Musembi opposed his release on bond, citing ongoing investigations and risk of interference with evidence.

The investigating officer told the court that forensic analysis is underway on seized electronic devices and that the accused is linked to other similar offences.

Magistrate Odera ordered that the accused be remanded at Urban Police Station pending a ruling on the bond application.