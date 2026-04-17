Macron says Iran’s announcement of reopening Strait of Hormuz goes in right direction

PARIS, Apr 17 – French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Iran’s announcement of reopening Strait of Hormuz goes in right direction.

Macron made the remarks following a conference co-hosted by France and Britain in Paris, which brought together 49 countries to discuss securing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended the meeting, while officials from across Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East joined by video conference.

Macron welcomed the ceasefire in Iran and Lebanon, describing them as positive development. However, he stressed that vigilance remains necessary.

“We all oppose any restriction, any agreement regime that would effectively amount to an attempt to privatize the strait, and obviously any toll system,” he said.

He also announced that a neutral, independent mission would be set up to ensure the openness of the Strait of Hormuz