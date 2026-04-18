Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Trump claims Iran has “agreed to everything”

Trump told Bloomberg earlier on Friday that a deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is mostly complete as talks over a lasting peace deal will “probably” be held this weekend in Pakistan.

Published

WASHINGTON, Apr 17 — U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Friday that Iran has “agreed to everything” for a peace deal including working with Washington to remove its enriched uranium without the involvement of U.S. ground troops.

“No. No troops,” he said in a phone interview with CBS News.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, when asked who would retrieve Iran’s uranium, Trump said “our people.”

“We’ll go down and get it with them, and then we’ll take it,” Trump said.

“We’ll be getting it together because by that time, we’ll have an agreement and there’s no need for fighting when there’s an agreement. Nice right? That’s better. We would have done it the other way if we had to,” he said.

Trump also said Iran has agreed to stop backing groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

He said the two sides are meeting this weekend and that the United States would continue its blockade against Iranian ports “until we get it done.”

Trump told Bloomberg earlier on Friday that a deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is mostly complete as talks over a lasting peace deal will “probably” be held this weekend in Pakistan.

The United States and Iran had their first round of negotiations in Pakistan’s Islamabad on Saturday and early Sunday to ease tension in the Middle East. The talks, which failed to produce an agreement, took place after a ceasefire was announced on April 8 between Iran, the United States and Israel, following 40 days of fighting.

Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz after the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on the country on Feb. 28. The United States also imposed a naval blockade on the strait following the failed negotiations in Islamabad.

Earlier on Friday, both Washington and Tehran confirmed that the strait had been completely open for all commercial vessels. However, Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. naval blockade would “remain in full force.” In response, Iran warned of closing the waterway again if the U.S. blockade continues.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

Iran says transferring enriched uranium to U.S. never an option

Baghaei, speaking on state-run IRIB television, said that recent public statements by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi were made within the framework of the...

1 hour ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Pope criticises ‘tyrants’ who spend billions on wars after Trump spat

Speaking in Cameroon, the Pope criticised leaders who "turn a blind eye to the fact that billions of dollars are spent on killing and...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Trump says Israel and Lebanon to begin 10-day ceasefire within hours

"These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5...

2 days ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Trump deletes post depicting him as Jesus-like figure after backlash

Trump acknowledged posting the picture, telling reporters he thought it was "me as a doctor".

4 days ago

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Trump says Iran’s handling of Strait of Hormuz is ‘not the agreement we have’

"I spoke with Bibi and he's going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key," Trump...

April 10, 2026

Israel-Iran War

Iran announces alternative routes in Strait of Hormuz

The move comes as Iran has agreed to temporarily reopen the strait -- a key oil shipping lane that typically handles one-fifth of global...

April 9, 2026

Fifth Estate

Gulf Tensions Test Kenya’s Trade Resilience as Diversification Offers a Buffer

“The first mistake is to treat the Gulf conflict as geographically distant and economically marginal to Kenya. It is not,” he says. “As of...

April 3, 2026

World

Israel Says Strike Killed Iran Navy Chief Overseeing Strait of Hormuz Operations

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies.

March 26, 2026